As we told you, earlier today, Team Trump’s most loyal acolytes finally got what they’d been clamoring for all weekend when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on the possible indictment of Donald Trump over hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Here are DeSantis’ remarks again, just because:

BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis responds to Trump possibly being indicted. "I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair…" but says Alvin Bragg is a Soros-backed DA who is going after Trump for political reasons. pic.twitter.com/M0JiQP3KVb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 20, 2023

So good.

Of course, Team Trump couldn’t disagree more. Or at least they couldn’t possibly admit that DeSantis nailed it. And if Trump’s most diehard supporters are angry with DeSantis, you can imagine how Donald Trump Jr. is feeling about the whole thing.

Or you could just read his tweet:

So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a "manufactured circus" & isn't a "real issue" Pure weakness. Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He's totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors. 100% Controlled Opposition. https://t.co/3fT06rlbH5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2023

Eric Trump is similarly upset:

Until that day where they do the exact same thing to him, his friends and his family… at which time he will neither have the backbone, nor the resources, to fight off the corrupt system. He’s not the guy I though he was… https://t.co/VDPPcuMbG7 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2023

Welp, there you have it.

Don Jr. summarizes the MAGA World response to DeSantis comments on Trump indictment: https://t.co/kyWhap9aDI — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 20, 2023

It shouldn’t come to a surprise to anyone that Trump’s sons are defending their father’s honor by going after Ron DeSantis. And we certainly don’t envy the position they’re in.

But geez. If they’re going to go after DeSantis, would it kill them to stick to a more substantive criticism than “Ron DeSantis said this thing that he didn’t actually say”? Recall:

DeSantis adds: "We won’t be involved in this. I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA…He’s trying to do a political spectacle. He’s trying to virtue signal for his base. I’ve got real issues I got to deal with here in FL." pic.twitter.com/PDbJKEDvea — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 20, 2023

It’s pretty clear that both Donald Jr. and Eric are taking DeSantis’ remarks totally out of context. And it doesn’t even really matter at this point if it’s intentional or not; either way, it’s a bad look.

Oh my God shut up https://t.co/Vz21aQkZLg — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 20, 2023

If what Ron DeSantis said is as bad as Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump say it is, they shouldn’t have to resort to mischaracterizing his remarks. But that’s exactly what they’re doing.

This is typical of Trump and his supporters, they intentionally leave out the part where the “manufactured crisis” DeSantis was talking about was the DA not Trump. But oh well this should be expected from Trump. https://t.co/iygw6rMaMn — Cecil Stinemetz (@cecilstinemetz) March 20, 2023

That’s a misreading of his comments. He specifically criticized the DA and the possible indictment as political. https://t.co/1Lgv2i7g9K — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2023

This is pathetic. Not only are you misrepresenting his statement where he called the DA a Soros hack, we both know this was going to be your response no matter what. And this is why DeSantis was right to not come out immediately and play lap dog. https://t.co/mbMpomT7ik — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2023

Yep.

And the Trumps should know better than most why what they’re doing right now is wrong:

This is your version of “he told us all to drink bleach”. You’re doing exactly what the left does to your dad. He said the DA was manufacturing a crisis for political reasons and weaponizing the office. Get your facts straight. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 20, 2023

***

