As we told you, earlier today, Team Trump’s most loyal acolytes finally got what they’d been clamoring for all weekend when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on the possible indictment of Donald Trump over hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Here are DeSantis’ remarks again, just because:

So good.

Of course, Team Trump couldn’t disagree more. Or at least they couldn’t possibly admit that DeSantis nailed it. And if Trump’s most diehard supporters are angry with DeSantis, you can imagine how Donald Trump Jr. is feeling about the whole thing.

Or you could just read his tweet:

Eric Trump is similarly upset:

Welp, there you have it.

It shouldn’t come to a surprise to anyone that Trump’s sons are defending their father’s honor by going after Ron DeSantis. And we certainly don’t envy the position they’re in.

But geez. If they’re going to go after DeSantis, would it kill them to stick to a more substantive criticism than “Ron DeSantis said this thing that he didn’t actually say”? Recall:

It’s pretty clear that both Donald Jr. and Eric are taking DeSantis’ remarks totally out of context. And it doesn’t even really matter at this point if it’s intentional or not; either way, it’s a bad look.

If what Ron DeSantis said is as bad as Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump say it is, they shouldn’t have to resort to mischaracterizing his remarks. But that’s exactly what they’re doing.

Yep.

And the Trumps should know better than most why what they’re  doing right now is wrong:

***

