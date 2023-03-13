We’re still not entirely convinced that more than about six people actually watch “The Daily Show.” But maybe they think they’ll be able to bring that number up to an even ten when they air host du jour Kal Penn’s interview with President Joe Biden tonight. It’s a real doozy, if this sneak peek is any indication:

Joe Biden says restricting transgender rights is "sinful" on @TheDailyShow: The way to fight it? "Pass legislation like we passed with same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable." ⬇️https://t.co/2kJHRZyRGx — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) March 13, 2023

What?

President Biden is now proposing federal legislation that would force states such as Florida to allow doctors to perform child sex change operations.pic.twitter.com/S2g43tVCbr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 13, 2023

QFE: “And the way we do it is we make sure we pass legislation like we passed on same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable.”

So Joe Biden wants to punish Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans — and any Republicans who rightly view psychologically transitioning and especially physically and chemically transitioning young children as inherently dangerous — by making sure it easier for trans-activist psychological and medical professionals to get their hands on kids. And citing same-sex marriage as some kind of precedent, when it has absolutely nothing to do with “trans kids.”

As @SwipeWright has pointed out, the language about "transgender kids" is deeply manipulative. https://t.co/SlUGKPqgCc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 13, 2023

To be perfectly clear, we’re not suggesting that “gender-affirming” treatments be banned across the board; if a grown, gender-dysphoric adult decides that he or she is meant to be she or he, then that person can proceed with the transitioning process. A child is not emotionally or mentally equipped to make that decision, and no psychologist or doctor worth a damn would ever maintain otherwise.

But Joe Biden believes that it’s “sinful” to want to protect children from lifelong consequences that they can’t even begin to understand.

And yes, American doctors are surgically removing female children's breasts (mastectomy) and male children's penises (vaginoplasty).https://t.co/LApCqYDK6A — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 13, 2023

Someone’s sinful here, but it’s not people like Christopher Rufo who are deeply concerned about the long-term physical, mental, and emotional health of children. It’s Joe Biden and those whose priorities lie with a harmful agenda rather than with children.

But children *DO* wake up one morning and decide they want to make impetuous, life changing decisions. That is one reason why we don't let children do whatever they want. — Jimmy Gandhi (@jimmygandhi) March 13, 2023

His argument backs up what Florida is doing — Elom Nusk (@strutter_mike) March 13, 2023

It sure does.

How ironic to use that expression: sinful. What is sinful is to allow mutilation of children. — Irina Ionescu (@iirina35) March 13, 2023

I don’t think child mutilation is something the president should be endorsing. — Darth Rogaine (@voodoochild35) March 13, 2023

Neither do we. But here we are.

Pass legislation to enshrine the right to experimental care for children that many European countries are currently rejecting? Whatever you say Joe. — Posted a Tweets (@MestizoBobbyHil) March 13, 2023

***

Related:

Doc & trans kid expert proclaims ‘having a goal of a child growing up to be cisgender is unethical’

**

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!