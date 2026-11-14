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Gavin Newsom's Swipe at Trump's Handling of an Emergency Is a Multi-Level BACKFIRE

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 14, 2026 10:31 AM
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Gavin Newsom's Swipe at Trump's Handling of an Emergency Is a Multi-Level BACKFIRE
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The list of "you should really sit this one out" Democrats has grown even longer thanks to California governor and 2028 presidential hopeful Gavin Newsom. 

The FAA's nationwide ground stop has come to a conclusion but there are still backups at many airports. Naturally, Newsom couldn't help but make it about President Trump. Why? Because the DHS and Transportation secretaries have been giving the updates. Newsom still acts like that if nominated, he'd be running against Trump in '28. 

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Really, dude?

Yet another Democrat has made it painfully obvious that he has zero self-awareness. 

Another Newsom fail: 

Trump was at the White House being briefed the entire time. 

But the roads were less racist back then! And speaking of transportation, how's that high-speed rail project coming along, Gavin?

The last time we checked Newsom was in Turkey at a climate change conference with a bunch of other jet-set eco hypocrites

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Democrats and the liberal media hope everybody forgot about that. 

Newsom's entire presidential campaign when he's seeking the Democrat nomination in 2028 is going to be "TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP!"

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | GAVIN NEWSOM | TURKEY | WHITE HOUSE

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