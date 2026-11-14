Gavin Newsom's Swipe at Trump's Handling of an Emergency Is a Multi-Level BACKFIRE

The list of "you should really sit this one out" Democrats has grown even longer thanks to California governor and 2028 presidential hopeful Gavin Newsom.

The FAA's nationwide ground stop has come to a conclusion but there are still backups at many airports. Naturally, Newsom couldn't help but make it about President Trump. Why? Because the DHS and Transportation secretaries have been giving the updates. Newsom still acts like that if nominated, he'd be running against Trump in '28.

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Donald Trump was MIA today while 1.5 million Americans were stranded at airports at a scale not seen since 9/11. He does not care about you. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 14, 2026

Really, dude?

Yet another Democrat has made it painfully obvious that he has zero self-awareness.

You gotta hear about the time when the worst wildfires hit in California and the mayor was overseas and the governor failed to have water available for the firefighters… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 14, 2026

Another Newsom fail:

@GavinNewsom President Trump was at the White House you tool. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) November 14, 2026

Trump was at the White House being briefed the entire time.

@GavinNewsom Meanwhile, under the Biden administration https://t.co/YJLZA3Moj4 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 14, 2026

But the roads were less racist back then! And speaking of transportation, how's that high-speed rail project coming along, Gavin?

And where are you right now @GavinNewsom? — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) November 14, 2026

The last time we checked Newsom was in Turkey at a climate change conference with a bunch of other jet-set eco hypocrites.

Meanwhile … @GavinNewsom is in Turkey. You can’t make this up. — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) November 14, 2026

Biden was MIA the entirety of his term in office — KayBear (@Kaybearmomma) November 14, 2026

Democrats and the liberal media hope everybody forgot about that.

@GavinNewsom The guy you have been calling Hitler doesn't care because he hasn't posted in 10 hours? Is this all you have for your entire run for President? Please tell us you have more. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 14, 2026

Newsom's entire presidential campaign when he's seeking the Democrat nomination in 2028 is going to be "TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP!"

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