Chuck Todd Explains How We Can Fix the Electoral College ‘Problem’

For at least a decade, Democrats have been making noise about abolishing the Electoral College — something their new friends, the Democratic Socialists of America, are all for, along with abolishing borders and prisons and maybe the Senate. Basement podcaster Chuck Todd has proposed a solution to the Electoral College "problem" — just add a few hundred seats to the House of Representatives … something the Democrats have been trying to do by importing tens of millions of illegal aliens and having them counted in the Census. Todd calls it "right-sizing" the House.

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We can solve the Electoral College problem by uncapping the House. No Constitutional Amendment needed. Right size the House (should be about 800 members) and we won’t have a popular vote/EC split maybe ever. Oh, and the House will actually be “the people’s House” again. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd We don’t have an electoral college problem — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 14, 2026

@chucktodd @gambare21 There is no "Electoral College problem". It works as intended. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd There is no Electoral College problem. There, solved. — Area Man (@lheal) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd The real threat to the Republic: Democrats who failed civics. Tim Russert would have punched you right in the mouth for being this uneducated. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) November 14, 2026

@chucktodd Solve the Chuck Todd problem first. — JimDelRey (@JimDelRey) November 14, 2026

@chucktodd Hey, dumbass. The Electoral College is not a bug. It's a feature. There is no problem to fix. It's assholes like you the Founding Fathers were looking to protect us from by enacting it. — Just a Dude in NC (@dude_in_nc) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd It must feel wonderful for you to finally be able to express openly the radical views you always held — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 14, 2026

@chucktodd All we need is more members of Congress said no one ever. Leave the Electoral College alone. — King of Cool 👓 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@gmandan007) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd Hey Chuckie, how about we do the census and make sure only AMERICAN citizens are counted, then see how things shift. — Mike_Niemotka A.K.A. The Polish Warrior (@NiemotkaMike) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd You're too stupid to insult. The Electoral College is an amazing invention of smart men. — JT (@JimmySportToons) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd There is no electoral collage problem. It’s working exactly as intended. Eliminating it would dissolve the agreement that enabled the union. It would dissolve the union. I will not be ruled by coastal elites that despise me and my people. I’d fight a war to stop it. — Dissident Landman (@DissLandman) November 14, 2026

@chucktodd You do understand that the states created the federal government and the states grant authority to the federal government, that's the main reason we have an electoral college, every state has their own election and their own say on who will be president. — David Biddle (@davidebiddle) November 14, 2026

@chucktodd This is a great idea! When Republicans take control, they can cut the number of representatives to 200 and never lose the White House again. If you play games with the democratic system to maintain power, you are not pro-democracy. — Loren Smith (@LoRay_Smith) November 14, 2026

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@chucktodd The EC is not a 'problem'. It's how our country was designed. You are the problem. — Bet Sobon (@SobonBet) November 14, 2026

@chucktodd If the goal was for the EC to never deviate from the NPV, they never would have instituted the EC to begin with. The EC doesn’t exist to mimic the NPV; it exists to PROTECT the country from the NPV. — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd You're an absolute idiot. You would get the same percentage per state that you have now just in larger numbers and you'd have to build a larger chamber. This doesn't change the balance of power at all you idiot. — Pamela Atcitty (@ztormtra) November 13, 2026

President Trump has shown us all that Washington, D.C., is sacred ground and building anything is un-American. Good luck fitting 800 representatives into the Capitol.

@chucktodd Get the illegals out of the census. They aren’t Americans, enough of the nonsense. By some estimates, illegals are 10% of the population, centered in sanctuary cities. — Ron Robinson (@robinsonrd) November 13, 2026

@chucktodd The Electoral College was designed to ensure rural and suburban voters had representation in the presidential election. Cities should not rule the country. I know you don't care about details like that. You want power. Nothing else matters. — Michael Hiteshew (@MHiteshew42361) November 13, 2026

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@chucktodd You realize that if all of your little buddies in the blue states pushing for The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact got their way, Trump would have won 520 to 20 or so, right? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) November 14, 2026

@chucktodd The founders were some of the most learned men in history. They debated this for months and we are supposed to trust Chuck Todd for this most fundamental aspect of our nation? It is beyond laughable. — Mr. Winston Wolfe (@mr_winstn_wolfe) November 14, 2026

Democrats chafe so hard against the Constitution and the founding of our republic. Abolish the Electoral College, abolish the Senate, abolish the Supreme Court, etc.

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