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Chuck Todd Explains How We Can Fix the Electoral College ‘Problem’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 14, 2026 9:00 PM
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Chuck Todd Explains How We Can Fix the Electoral College ‘Problem’
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

For at least a decade, Democrats have been making noise about abolishing the Electoral College — something their new friends, the Democratic Socialists of America, are all for, along with abolishing borders and prisons and maybe the Senate. Basement podcaster Chuck Todd has proposed a solution to the Electoral College "problem" — just add a few hundred seats to the House of Representatives … something the Democrats have been trying to do by importing tens of millions of illegal aliens and having them counted in the Census. Todd calls it "right-sizing" the House.

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President Trump has shown us all that Washington, D.C., is sacred ground and building anything is un-American. Good luck fitting 800 representatives into the Capitol.

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Democrats chafe so hard against the Constitution and the founding of our republic. Abolish the Electoral College, abolish the Senate, abolish the Supreme Court, etc.

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News Topics CHUCK TODD | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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