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Immigrant Activist Who Supports Path to Citizenship Entered Legally but ‘Became Undocumented’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 14, 2026 7:00 PM
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Immigrant Activist Who Supports Path to Citizenship Entered Legally but ‘Became Undocumented’
Fuzzy Chimp

Mariana Alessandra describes herself as both an immigrant activist and a fitness enthusiast (which, according to NPR, makes her a fascist). When asked how she felt about a path to legalization for illegal aliens who have been here for years, working and paying taxes, but which also included a lifetime ban on voting in the United States, she said she was opposed to the voting ban, saying it would create a permanent second class of Americans.

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Sounding stupid is admitting that you "became undocumented."

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We thought that the "undocumented" were living in fear in the shadows, and yet here's another person here illegally who calls herself an immigration activist and says in her X bio that she's worked on Joe Biden's campaign.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JOE BIDEN | SOCIAL SECURITY

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