Immigrant Activist Who Supports Path to Citizenship Entered Legally but ‘Became Undocumented’

Mariana Alessandra describes herself as both an immigrant activist and a fitness enthusiast (which, according to NPR, makes her a fascist). When asked how she felt about a path to legalization for illegal aliens who have been here for years, working and paying taxes, but which also included a lifetime ban on voting in the United States, she said she was opposed to the voting ban, saying it would create a permanent second class of Americans.

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I’m undocumented and I‘m against this. I support an earned path to legalization that leads to full citizenship. A lifetime voting ban would create a permanent second class of Americans who work, pay taxes, and live under laws they’d never have a say in shaping. 1/ — Mariana Alessandra (@marianalesandra) November 12, 2026

@marianalesandra Of course you are. You have broken our laws every single day your illegal ass was here. You either pay no taxes or used someone else's SSN. Citizen criminals lose that right. What gives you the balls to demand this. — Janimal (@JannDallas) November 13, 2026

@JannDallas I entered legally, became undocumented, have my own Social Security number, and pay taxes. You could’ve googled how that works for free, but I guess sounding this damn stupid in public was free too. — Mariana Alessandra (@marianalesandra) November 13, 2026

Sounding stupid is admitting that you "became undocumented."

@marianalesandra @JannDallas “Became undocumented” So your visa expired and you’re here illegally. You should leave. — Gregory Levitsky (@LevitskyGregory) November 13, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas Became undocumented? You just don’t like showing the documents that show you have overstayed illegally. There, fixed it for you. — Alex (@Afo3) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas So you abused an entry visa by not returning home as you promised when acquiring it. When it expired automatically you became an unauthorized guest, or an illegal alien. You have no right to demand anything. Get the hell out, go home — JarheadUSMC (@JarheadUSMC2k) November 13, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas You overstayed your visa. You have a pathway to citizenship, which is to leave and apply the correct way — Honey Labubu (@pobretorpe) November 13, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas Your visa expired. You either renew it or leave. Staying is illegal. — I_Reply (@SSB_Patriot) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas Translation: I overstayed my visa and have been exploiting the system since. — The Jaded Kitsune (@KitsuneJaded) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas “Became undocumented” means get the F out. You are illegal. — County MAGA (@ShaBacksTheBlue) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas The fact that an “undocumented” person has a SSN is a corrupt problem in itself. — Andie (@AndieJ32209) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas Social Security number, or Tax Identification Number? The former requires citizenship, a green card, or very few types of visas. The latter is issued by the IRS so that you can file taxes. — Ijuakos (@IjuakosXqwzts) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas So you’re an overstay who should’ve been deported The ssn is meaningless, it comes with the work permit. It’s not a legal status, but you all throw it out there like it means something — Huck Fealey (@HuckFealey88) November 13, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas Are currently committing employment fraud and perjury using a fake I9 It is illegal to work in the U.S. without authorization — Edward K (@EdwardK97329) November 13, 2026

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@marianalesandra @JannDallas What’s the expiration date on your visa? — RinTinTin (@alkaseltzerplus) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas "Became undocumented" means you over stayed your visa and broke the law. I don't want anyone too dense to understand that in my country. Get out. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas So committed fraud during your visa process and obtained a non-immigrant visa while possessing immigrant intent? That is a felony. — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas You intentionally overstayed your visa and now have the audacity to come here and tell Americans how we should conduct our immigration process? — ColonelMAGA4 (@Colonel4America) November 13, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas "I came into your house legally, and refused to leave when you asked. Now make me a part of your family." — Carson Spratt (@QuixoteSword) November 13, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas Wow, it’s really unfortunate how the documentation gremlin just went behind your back, through no fault of your own, and ran away with your legal status. It’s awful how that just keeps happening. — Bemused Observer (@PanopticonBot) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas That’s a lot of words to say illegal alien — Avg Guy in SC (@JonesEveryman) November 14, 2026

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@marianalesandra @JannDallas Get the fuck out of my country — Malfoid Stan (@MalfoidStan) November 14, 2026

@marianalesandra @JannDallas @ICEgov deport this one immediately. — Read Only Mode (@Red_Devil1208) November 14, 2026

We thought that the "undocumented" were living in fear in the shadows, and yet here's another person here illegally who calls herself an immigration activist and says in her X bio that she's worked on Joe Biden's campaign.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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