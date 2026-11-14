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Gender Studies PhD on NPR Explains How Physical Fitness Is a Tool of Fascism

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 14, 2026 6:00 PM
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Gender Studies PhD on NPR Explains How Physical Fitness Is a Tool of Fascism
NPR

It seems like it's been years since we've done a post about how physical fitness is linked to white supremacy. Back in 2023, MSNBC opinion columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss wrote that "physical fitness has always been central to the far right," noting Hitler's interest in boxing and jujitsu, and added that "the intersection of extremism and fitness leans into a shared obsession with the male body, training, masculinity, testosterone, strength, and competition."

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The last time we checked in with NPR's Code Switch podcast, whose tagline is "Race. In Your Face," the hosts were opining on "Mar-a-Lago face" and "what the aesthetics of MAGA tell us about power, influence, race and femininity." Now, Code Switch is reviving the idea that physical fitness is tied to white supremacy, with Professor Ava Purkiss going on about eugenics and asking her guest which aspects of physical fitness have been "racialized."

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There are plenty of blacks in professional sports, but then again, Colin Kaepernick, in his Netflix special, literally compared the NFL draft to a slave auction … while at the same time lobbying to be let back into the NFL.

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News Topics ACADEMIA | MSNBC | NPR | SPORTS

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