Gender Studies PhD on NPR Explains How Physical Fitness Is a Tool of Fascism

It seems like it's been years since we've done a post about how physical fitness is linked to white supremacy. Back in 2023, MSNBC opinion columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss wrote that "physical fitness has always been central to the far right," noting Hitler's interest in boxing and jujitsu, and added that "the intersection of extremism and fitness leans into a shared obsession with the male body, training, masculinity, testosterone, strength, and competition."

Advertisement

The last time we checked in with NPR's Code Switch podcast, whose tagline is "Race. In Your Face," the hosts were opining on "Mar-a-Lago face" and "what the aesthetics of MAGA tell us about power, influence, race and femininity." Now, Code Switch is reviving the idea that physical fitness is tied to white supremacy, with Professor Ava Purkiss going on about eugenics and asking her guest which aspects of physical fitness have been "racialized."

NPR guest and gender studies professor Ava Purkiss (Ph.D.) suggests that being physically fit is a tool of fascism. Purkiss argued that the government is "racializing" and separating people with high BMIs through the fascist concept of being physically fit. Lmao. Remarkable. https://t.co/iUHh49OwN5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg That woman is an absolute mental case. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg That woman supposedly earned a Ph. D from an accredited institution of higher learning. Let that sink in, this is what passes an intelligence in institutes of “higher learning”. Being physically fit is not being healthy, it’s being facist. Holds a Ph. D — SYSKUSA (@syskusa) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg University of Michigan—coasting on the fumes of a once stellar reputation. No university that allows racist idiots like this teach should get a penny of public funds-even for research. — Talkingfrog (@Talkingfrog1570) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg @UMich you gave this woman tenure. This is what you teach? — SYSKUSA (@syskusa) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg What an ass! Gender studies. The most useless thing ever!! Does she make people call her Dr. Purkiss? Probably. — Suzanne Tjosaas (@SuzanneTjos) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg How in the F*uck do you get a PhD in gender studies? What is "gender studies"? All you have to do is ask a group of 2nd graders what is the differences btw boys and girls. — David Harwood (@Davidharwood63) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg just when you think NPR can't sink any lower... https://t.co/e5WZH2QER4 — Craig Iskowitz (@craigiskowitz) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg NPR booked Ava Purkiss to say being physically fit is a tool of fascism. Who at NPR decided that was worth airtime? — Rust Belt Rooster (@RustBeltRooster) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg The way she says the most retarded things I've ever heard with such an air of smugness, like she's just enlightened everyone with her nonsense is hilarious. And dude just agreeing with everything like a dope. JFC — FLEXjs (@FLEXjss) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg So all professional and collegiate sports are fascist. -pHd GeNdEr StUdIeS — Truth over Facts (@Pitt104) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg Every single example of strength is twisted into something evil and manipulative. Almost as though they are personally threatened and need to destroy anything that doesn't comport. — AAE (@AAC0519) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg Wrong end of the problem. Being less than physically fit is a problem, it makes other people pick up the slack for physical infirmities. Some infirmities are unavoidable, but obesity is not. — Trebor (@TreborJoss) November 14, 2026

Advertisement

@CollinRugg Weak man just blindly agreeing with a psycho woman. Rinse and repeat. Not one ounce of his weak self would challenge her. — Chris King (@ChrisKi02048388) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg I’m not sure what her point is here. The only thing that is clearly evident in her ramblings is that she just called one group of people lazy, fat and a burden on the state. — Dustin furnari (@gofordustin) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg That is absolutely insane. Being fit or unfit has nothing to do with any sort of “racialized” proxy for anything. Fitness is a tool for general health, capability, work ethic, fortitude, and temperance. Someone slap both of these people — Dr DoGood (@SeanK7YNWA) November 14, 2026

@CollinRugg If your job is to find racism, you'll find it in everything. — rictexas (@rictexas) November 14, 2026

There are plenty of blacks in professional sports, but then again, Colin Kaepernick, in his Netflix special, literally compared the NFL draft to a slave auction … while at the same time lobbying to be let back into the NFL.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.