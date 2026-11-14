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NBC News: DeSantis-Backed DEI Law Results in Cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 14, 2026 4:00 PM
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NBC News: DeSantis-Backed DEI Law Results in Cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day Parade
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

According to NBC News, Delray Beach, Florida, has announced that it is scrapping 2027's St. Patrick's Day parade in compliance with an anti-DEI law backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that goes into effect next year. Something tells us the city is using a bad-faith interpretation of the law.

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Corky Siemaszko reports for NBC News:

The city of Delray Beach announced that it was pulling the plug on the popular 60-year-old spectacle — as well as the city’s annual Pride celebration — after it did a review of Florida Senate Bill 1134, which DeSantis signed into law and goes into effect on Jan. 1.

This new law, the city posted on an official website, “establishes restrictions on municipal funding, promotion, and official actions involving activities defined under the legislation as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).”

“Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027,” it said.

Nevertheless, the bill specifically bars counties, municipalities, public contractors, and grantees from using taxpayer money to fund events that celebrate “ethnicity.”

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Fortunately, private donors are welcome to ensure that the parade goes on if the city feels it would be illegal to contribute.

ABC's Good Morning America also covered the story, and DeSantis replied:

Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney, a Republican, posted on Facebook that “the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!” A surprising number of people in the replies are happy not to have their property taxes going to things like parades.

Good Morning America adds that the city's Pride parade will be scrapped as well.

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That's the Fighting Irish spirit.

***

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News Topics DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | FLORIDA | LGBTQ+ | RON DESANTIS | WOKE

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