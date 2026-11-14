NBC News: DeSantis-Backed DEI Law Results in Cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

According to NBC News, Delray Beach, Florida, has announced that it is scrapping 2027's St. Patrick's Day parade in compliance with an anti-DEI law backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that goes into effect next year. Something tells us the city is using a bad-faith interpretation of the law.

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A new anti-DEI law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that goes into effect next year has resulted in the cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade. https://t.co/3o444o7Upw — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2026

I’ve been Irish my whole life. This is the first time I’ve heard St. Patrick’s day is too woke. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 13, 2026

Corky Siemaszko reports for NBC News:

The city of Delray Beach announced that it was pulling the plug on the popular 60-year-old spectacle — as well as the city’s annual Pride celebration — after it did a review of Florida Senate Bill 1134, which DeSantis signed into law and goes into effect on Jan. 1. This new law, the city posted on an official website, “establishes restrictions on municipal funding, promotion, and official actions involving activities defined under the legislation as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).” “Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027,” it said. … Nevertheless, the bill specifically bars counties, municipalities, public contractors, and grantees from using taxpayer money to fund events that celebrate “ethnicity.”

Fortunately, private donors are welcome to ensure that the parade goes on if the city feels it would be illegal to contribute.

ABC's Good Morning America also covered the story, and DeSantis replied:

Delray Beach is engaging in “malicious compliance.” What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law. It’s just an attempt to make a political point — a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify. We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 13, 2026

@NBCNews It’s a petulant protest by the limp wristed left. — Barry McCockiner 🇺🇸 (@GhostsotAD) November 13, 2026

Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney, a Republican, posted on Facebook that “the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!” A surprising number of people in the replies are happy not to have their property taxes going to things like parades.

Good Morning America adds that the city's Pride parade will be scrapped as well.

@GMA @ABC @DannyNewTV Oh no... not the pride event 😂 — Spacer's Choice (@SpacrsChoice) November 13, 2026

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@GMA @ABC @DannyNewTV Sounds more political and petty. — Ack Teacher (@AckTeacher) November 13, 2026

@GMA @ABC @DannyNewTV Irish guy here. Fvck them and the parade that would generate big bucks for the town. This troubles me not at all. Irish aren't pussies. — McSmacky (@McSmacky1) November 13, 2026

@GMA @ABC @DannyNewTV Nothing will stop Atlantic Ave from celebrating St. Patrick's Day — David Laurence (@DavidLaurenceFL) November 13, 2026

That's the Fighting Irish spirit.

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