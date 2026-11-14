Bill Maher Skewering Virtue-Signaling Lefties and Their Yard Signs Is a Lock to Trigger Democrats

Bill Maher's show on HBO still often contains enough anti-conservative material to entertain the Left, but ever since the Democrat Party has gone full-blown socialist crazy there are also rants about the woke lunacy we've seen over the past few years.

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Maher's show last night ended with some observations about the woke Left and their ridiculous yard signs. Watch:

He’s going to piss off a lot of Democrats with this one. Bill Maher ended his show with a scorched-earth monologue taking a flamethrower to the ridiculous lawn signs plastered across “progressive” neighborhoods. He drew a direct parallel between the “lawn sign people” and the political backlash that helped get President Trump elected. You know the ones: “No human is illegal,” “Science is real,” “Love is love”... Maher let them have it with both barrels. MAHER: “THANK YOU HOUSE! I was about to become a Nazi but then I drove past you!” “Those are good concepts that most Americans already believe in even if we have different ideas about getting there...but when you need to put it on the lawn...ughhhh.” “And by the way if women’s rights are human rights...you might want to check out what goes on in your beloved Palestine.” [Applause] “And science is real? That’s pretty funny from people still wearing the COVID mask.” No notes, everything he just said was true. That was a bang on take from Bill. — Overton (@overton_news) November 14, 2026

Via @overton_news:

He drew a direct parallel between the “lawn sign people” and the political backlash that helped get President Trump elected. You know the ones: “No human is illegal,” “Science is real,” “Love is love”... Maher let them have it with both barrels. MAHER: “THANK YOU HOUSE! I was about to become a Nazi but then I drove past you!” “Those are good concepts that most Americans already believe in even if we have different ideas about getting there...but when you need to put it on the lawn...ughhhh.” “And by the way if women’s rights are human rights...you might want to check out what goes on in your beloved Palestine.” “And science is real? That’s pretty funny from people still wearing the COVID mask.”

"Science is real, and men can get pregnant." The Left sure can be unintentionally hilarious when they want to be.

@overton_news I don't see eye to eye with Bill Maher on pretty much anything, but his hatred for woke insanity is dead on. — Brother Jeffy's Bible Hour (@RedneckPathead) November 14, 2026

Exactly.

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