Bernie Sanders' Rant About the Cost of Homes Just Blew Up in His Socialist Hypocrite Face

Bernie Sanders says he's "fighting the oligarchy" that Donald Trump is trying to turn America into, except, as we learned earlier this year, the Vermont socialist has been serving up the same shtick for literally decades:

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BREAKING: Bernie Sanders has some terrible news. Donald Trump is rapidly turning America into an oligarchy. https://t.co/VCfd5sxgx4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 11, 2025

Sanders also fights against climate change while he's on his "Fight the Oligarchy" tours, and he's done so aboard private chartered jets.

We mentioned all that to set up what Sanders was complaining about today, which is the cost of starter homes.

In the richest country on Earth, starter homes now cost $1 million in a record 242 U.S. cities. The median first-time homebuyer is now 40 years old — up from 28 in the early 1990s. Unacceptable. Instead of investing in endless wars, we should invest in affordable housing. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 14, 2026

If millionaire socialists like Bernie weren't hogging multiple homes they might be more affordable for others. Just a thought.

@BernieSanders And yet our politicians just get wealthier and wealthier. Some of them even have three homes. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 14, 2026

Sanders often tries to demonize people like Elon Musk who have helped create many, many millionaires. As the meme goes, Bernie Sanders has only created one millionaire: Bernie Sanders (ironically, mostly by selling books about the evils of capitalism).

@BernieSanders 37% increase in home prices after you imported tens of millions of illegal aliens. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) November 14, 2026

And if the Democrats get back in the White House the problem will get worse all over again.

Bernie still doesn't understand that Immigration and Billions of non-stop fraud didn't help... Yet, he loves both. Maybe he can loan out one of his many homes... What say you Bernie? — Rick D (@RickD_GK) November 14, 2026

the party you caucus with is responsible for that https://t.co/maK3ARyKNL — ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) November 14, 2026

Everything the Democrats (and "independent" socialists like Sanders) do is make things more expensive, which is why their "affordability" pitch ahead of the election was laughable but obviously somebody believed it.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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