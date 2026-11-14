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Bernie Sanders' Rant About the Cost of Homes Just Blew Up in His Socialist Hypocrite Face

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 14, 2026 4:15 PM
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Bernie Sanders' Rant About the Cost of Homes Just Blew Up in His Socialist Hypocrite Face
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Bernie Sanders says he's "fighting the oligarchy" that Donald Trump is trying to turn America into, except, as we learned earlier this year, the Vermont socialist has been serving up the same shtick for literally decades:

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Sanders also fights against climate change while he's on his "Fight the Oligarchy" tours, and he's done so aboard private chartered jets.

We mentioned all that to set up what Sanders was complaining about today, which is the cost of starter homes. 

If millionaire socialists like Bernie weren't hogging multiple homes they might be more affordable for others. Just a thought. 

Sanders often tries to demonize people like Elon Musk who have helped create many, many millionaires. As the meme goes, Bernie Sanders has only created one millionaire: Bernie Sanders (ironically, mostly by selling books about the evils of capitalism). 

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And if the Democrats get back in the White House the problem will get worse all over again.

Everything the Democrats (and "independent" socialists like Sanders) do is make things more expensive, which is why their "affordability" pitch ahead of the election was laughable but obviously somebody believed it. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics BERNIE SANDERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ECONOMY | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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