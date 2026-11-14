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Josh Shapiro Says Amending the Constitution Is How We Stop the Arsonists and Opportunists

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 14, 2026 8:00 PM
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Josh Shapiro Says Amending the Constitution Is How We Stop the Arsonists and Opportunists
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Newly reelected Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is obviously angling for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. When conservatives think of "arsonists" and "opportunists," we think of Democrats (and their new friends, the Democratic Socialists) who want to abolish borders, prisons, the Senate, and the Electoral College, and pack the Supreme Court. Shapiro, though, goes on a rant about those playing footsie with white supremacists and who think that professional baseball should never have been integrated (what?). Was it a white supremacist who firebombed his home? The guy was literally the victim of arson by a "globalize the intifada" Democrat.

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We'll give him credit for calling out former Rep. Eric Swalwell among "those who fall for honey traps who then compromise our security." 

To fight these arsonists and opportunists, Shapiro thinks it will be necessary to amend the Constitution.

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Even with their new majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats still don't have the numbers to amend the Constitution. So much for Shapiro pretending to be a moderate. 

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOSH SHAPIRO | PENNSYLVANIA | SUPREME COURT

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