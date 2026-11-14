Josh Shapiro Says Amending the Constitution Is How We Stop the Arsonists and Opportunists

Newly reelected Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is obviously angling for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. When conservatives think of "arsonists" and "opportunists," we think of Democrats (and their new friends, the Democratic Socialists) who want to abolish borders, prisons, the Senate, and the Electoral College, and pack the Supreme Court. Shapiro, though, goes on a rant about those playing footsie with white supremacists and who think that professional baseball should never have been integrated (what?). Was it a white supremacist who firebombed his home? The guy was literally the victim of arson by a "globalize the intifada" Democrat.

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We'll give him credit for calling out former Rep. Eric Swalwell among "those who fall for honey traps who then compromise our security."

To fight these arsonists and opportunists, Shapiro thinks it will be necessary to amend the Constitution.

As we look to the future, we can’t be limited by the status quo. Laws will need to change. Investments will be necessary. And if we have to amend the Constitution to make it happen, so be it. https://t.co/QOXM53IP5X — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 13, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA We’re not amending the Constitution just because you find it inconvenient to grab more power — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA F all the way off — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) November 13, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA “No kings” cosplayers sounding like fascists right out of the gate. — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA That's just what a fascist would say, when they intend to weaponize the law to ensure they stay in power for ever. — Jeff Christ (@MrJeffChrist) November 13, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA If you're willing to do whatever it takes to take our rights away, do not be surprised to find that we will do whatever it takes to keep them. You're very small Josh. Local media selectivism is your real super power. Nothing more. — Ken S (@ExpandOutward) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA You’re not amending the constitution, you piece of shit. Not going to happen — Sick of it all (@JD3hunting) November 13, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA Wait, Josh, I thought Trump was the one who was going to destroy the constitution, become a king and all that… The hypocrisy is astounding. — Roseann Stadler (@RoseannStadler) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA Your mandate is significantly more brittle than you appear to believe it to be. Amending the Constitution to ram unpopular changes down the throats of Pennsylvanians, merely because you happened to flip a few state senate seats, will be a colossal overreach. Tread carefully — Baron Hulton (@BaronHulton) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA The problem is that your political party is not interested in amending the constitution by legal means. Democrats want to pack the SCOTUS with idealogical zealots who will simply “interpret” the constitution to mean whatever they need it to. — KevinO (@KevinOKell63760) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA Sounds to me like you intend on weaponizing your office to get what you want? — Brandie Ellen (@BrandieEll79384) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA @ProdigalThe3rd “Our opponents shamelessly exploit culture war issues, and also they hate black people 😏” — Nikolas (@Nikolaoz) November 14, 2026

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@JoshShapiroPA Umm, no little Joshy, we are not amending the Constitution to give Democrats more control. Stay in Harrisburg. Besides, your ignorance and arrogance is showing thinking you can be the nominee for POTUS of the Democrat Party that hates Jews. — Brian Scott (@BrianScott86975) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA Way more radical than I first thought. His life is not serving people. It’s about accruing more power. That it. Power and control. — Eric E. Dolecki 🏴‍☠️ (@eric_dolecki) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA Democrats hate our country the way it is. They never cease to say so, loudly and clearly. From abolishing the Electoral College to illegal restrictions on the Supreme Court to stacking the court, to trying to bypass the Electoral College, etc. They simply want power. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) November 14, 2026

@JoshShapiroPA Does he understand that "amending the Constitution" is not the same thing as appointing justices who will ignore it? When have Democrats gone through the process of amending the Constitution in our lifetimes? — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) November 14, 2026

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@JoshShapiroPA Fuck off. No one's changing the Constitution. — Sharon R (@SharonR58219429) November 14, 2026

Even with their new majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats still don't have the numbers to amend the Constitution. So much for Shapiro pretending to be a moderate.

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