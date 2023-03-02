Earlier this week, the NRA took a swipe at gun control activist and Harvard man David Hogg:

We assume that this is the “unhinged Twitter rant” the NRA is referring to, and we’ve gotta say that their characterization is pretty accurate. Also, Hogg has made it quite clear through his words and tenuous grasp on American politics and history that he didn’t get into Harvard based on academic merit.

Anyway, the following day, Hogg challenged NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre to a debate:

And the day after that, Hogg tried to get the NRA’s attention again, with a little extra huff-puffery:

OK, fair enough. Though it’s worth noting that the March for Our Lives was put together in collaboration with Everytown for Gun Safety, which is heavily financed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Hogg received an award in 2018 from Michael Bloomberg.

But we won’t get hung up on that, because there’s more important stuff to address. Namely David Hogg acting like a tough guy and calling someone else a “keyboard warrior.”

Faux tough-guy keyboard warrior, heal thyself. And stop pretending that you’re willing to engage in earnest debate with firearms experts or gun rights proponents.

Ding, ding, ding:

Maj Toure is ready for you, David:

We’d very much like to see that discussion. Ball’s in your court now, David. What say you?

