Earlier this week, the NRA took a swipe at gun control activist and Harvard man David Hogg:

Mike Bloomberg's paid activist David Hogg went on an unhinged Twitter rant last night, denying the truth about our Second Amendment and attacking the NRA. This fella can't even comprehend 27 words. How'd he get into Harvard? pic.twitter.com/WLuqDKobmM — NRA (@NRA) February 28, 2023

We assume that this is the “unhinged Twitter rant” the NRA is referring to, and we’ve gotta say that their characterization is pretty accurate. Also, Hogg has made it quite clear through his words and tenuous grasp on American politics and history that he didn’t get into Harvard based on academic merit.

Anyway, the following day, Hogg challenged NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre to a debate:

Let me debate your millionaire CEO Wayne LaPierre who’s made a killing off stealing from your members. DM me let’s make this happen. https://t.co/MUJgTNKvvg — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) February 28, 2023

And the day after that, Hogg tried to get the NRA’s attention again, with a little extra huff-puffery:

Yesterday I challenged NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre to a debate. But have heard nothing from the NRA. Guess they will remain keyboard warriors. Seems they aren't as tough and manly as they claim to be if they are too scared to have Wayne debate me. Cowards. https://t.co/T0NwGM2HYG — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 2, 2023

Also I am not funded by Bloomberg. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 2, 2023

OK, fair enough. Though it’s worth noting that the March for Our Lives was put together in collaboration with Everytown for Gun Safety, which is heavily financed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Hogg received an award in 2018 from Michael Bloomberg.

But we won’t get hung up on that, because there’s more important stuff to address. Namely David Hogg acting like a tough guy and calling someone else a “keyboard warrior.”

Your level of self-importance is astounding. — Matt Keegan (@mattkeegan) March 2, 2023

Yesterday I challenged @POTUS to a debate, but I still haven’t heard anything from him. I’m guessing he probably doesn’t pay attention to what I tweet because he doesn’t care if I exist or don’t. This is probably the same reason the NRA hasn’t gotten back to you. — Rich McMahon (@RMcMayoMonkey) March 2, 2023

Faux tough-guy keyboard warrior, heal thyself. And stop pretending that you’re willing to engage in earnest debate with firearms experts or gun rights proponents.

Debate @MAJTOURE — Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania (@LPPAorg) March 2, 2023

I'll gladly debate you on the subject of guns, gun laws, and US legal code/the history of gun control. But I doubt you'll accept. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) March 2, 2023

Why are you ignoring @MAJTOURE on this issue? @Timcast has offered you a massive platform. Seems like you may be the coward, only going for those that you know will ignore you. 🤔 — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 2, 2023

Ding, ding, ding:

Yesterday you were challenged to a friendly discussion between yourself and @MAJTOURE but the internet has heard nothing from you. Guess you will remain a keyboard warrior. Seems you aren’t as tough and manly as you claim to be if you are too scared to go on TimCast. https://t.co/4PPtYzx4Si — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) March 2, 2023

Hey @davidhogg111 Would love to set up a friendly discussion between yourself and Black Guns matter, @MAJTOURE https://t.co/U6Yaz8f46g — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 1, 2023

Maj Toure is ready for you, David:

Hello @davidhogg111. Our fellow American @Timcast has offered to host a friendly discussion on firearms and how we can save American lives. That was yesterday, id be delighted to have that sit down. Would you all like to see this discussion? Quote tweet your answer. https://t.co/Lelk5ifp9d — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) March 2, 2023

We’d very much like to see that discussion. Ball’s in your court now, David. What say you?

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!