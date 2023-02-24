Back in August of 2022, the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was suddenly dead in the water after nearly 30% of the signatures to get the recall on the ballot were thrown out.

BREAKING: The effort to recall L.A. DA @GeorgeGascon has FAILED to qualify for the ballot. The Registrar-Recorders office announced only 520,050 of the 715k+ signatures it collected were valid. It needed 566,857. Details below. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/uoEo473QBO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 15, 2022

That was great news for Gascón, of course. But bad news for anyone desperately clinging to the hope that everything isn’t completely terrible.

Ahem:

NEW: Sources in the LA DA’s office tell me the @GeorgeGascon admin has suspended the lead prosecutor who handled transgender child molester James “Hannah” Tubbs’ case for 5 days without pay for “misgendering” & “deadnaming” Tubbs by referring to him as a https://t.co/GSDQ1U10J3… https://t.co/9ArNu09w82 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 24, 2023

More from Fox News:

Shea Sanna, who had been the lead prosecutor for part of the case, is accused of misgendering and “deadnaming” the convicted child molester Hannah Tubbs, who is now accused of beating a man to death in the woods with a rock in Kern County. Sanna has argued in the past that jailhouse phone calls show Tubbs was attempting to use gender identity to game the justice system – an argument that sources say made others in Gascon’s office uncomfortable and led to the suspension.

Oh? It made Gascón’s office uncomfortable, did it? More uncomfortable than the girl Tubbs molested was while he was molesting her? More uncomfortable than Michael Clark was when he was being beaten to death by Tubbs with a rock?

More:

Last year, Fox News Digital obtained explicit jailhouse recordings of Tubbs admitting it was wrong to attack a little girl but gloating over the light punishment. She boasted that nothing would happen to her after she pleaded guilty, due to Gascon’s lenient policies for juvenile defendants and laughed that she won’t have to go back to prison or register as a sex offender. She also made explicit remarks about the victim that are unfit to print.

Evidently Gascón has a much bigger problem with a piece of human excrement getting his nonexistent feelings hurt than he does with the person being a piece of human excrement. And evidently James Tubbs was correct in assuming that Gascón’s priorities were all effed up.

Priorities. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) February 24, 2023

Thanks to George Gascón, the people of L.A. County now know that it’s a far worse offense to misgender a man as a man than it is to sexually assault or murder someone.

If you molest children you lose any right to whine about your preferred pronouns, sorry — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 24, 2023

this is moronic, this GUY was a GUY when he committed his crime then claimed he was transgender years later after getting caught https://t.co/G0hQZ7190R — cc (@cc_fla) February 24, 2023

Gascón knows that. He just doesn’t care.

Meanwhile, prosecutorial maleficence is never punished. — Espiritu (@espirituencasa) February 24, 2023

Well, with one exception:

The one thing prosecutors will be disciplined for https://t.co/iNIR6dyo5J — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) February 24, 2023

So apparently George Gascón does have a red line in the sand somewhere. It just wasn’t drawn with blood.

You get what you vote for. — D34thk4p (@D34thk4p) February 24, 2023

Fair enough.

***

***

