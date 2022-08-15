Remember back during the 2000 election when there were discussions on how high to set the signature-matching machines? When there was talk of “curing” ballots — allowing an absentee voter whose signature does not match to cast a provisional ballot, then “cure” the defect within a certain period of time? When a month before the election, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that signatures on a mail-in ballot did not have to match those on file on the voter’s registration form?

You have probably heard of the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who never met a criminal he wanted to put behind bars. The guy has blood on his hands, and the people had had enough. We’re learning today, though, the the recall effort failed to qualify for the ballot — they needed 566,857 signatures … they got 520,050 signatures — after nearly 30 percent were thrown out.

BREAKING: The effort to recall L.A. DA @GeorgeGascon has FAILED to qualify for the ballot. The Registrar-Recorders office announced only 520,050 of the 715k+ signatures it collected were valid. It needed 566,857. Details below. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/uoEo473QBO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 15, 2022

They reject nearly 30% of the signatures to recall a radical Democrat, then expect people to believe < 1% of mail-in ballots in a general election are invalid. https://t.co/rpOitnpIEi — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 15, 2022

That's a rejection rate of 27%. Tell me what was the signature rejection rate during the 2020 presidential election? https://t.co/wEVIfjAfqm — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 15, 2022

I'm sure nothing fishy went on here as they didn't allow witnesses to the process. Enjoy it LA. You voted this in. — Rellvolver Ocelot (@RellvolverOcelt) August 15, 2022

Hmmmm sounds shady — Neal Mongan (@nm1931) August 15, 2022

LA County mails ballots en masse to dead people, does not properly maintain their voter rolls, and takes a month to count votes. Now, the Recall Gascon Campaign claims that LA County is NOT complying with signature verification laws. Are you awake yet? https://t.co/hkexvSNLWo — Joshua Scott (@joshuascottca32) August 15, 2022

This seems above board… — Jack Teah (@JackTeah24) August 15, 2022

They applied criteria to invalidate petitions that they’ve never applied before, plus refused to allow independent monitors. This is very likely rigged. Court order needed immediately to preserve all petitions before they’re destroyed. @DAGasconRecall — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) August 15, 2022

Do the observers that monitored the process agree with the results? — Richard (Rick) Neill (@rantg1) August 15, 2022

I thought every ballot should be counted? Wonder if they will apply the same vigor to presidential elections. — Erik… (@american_dallas) August 15, 2022

Arm yourselves and don't be afraid to use it. That's all I got. The city will become increasingly unsafe until the election comes up in 2024. And he doesn't care. https://t.co/M1HqjwVXXm — Moondoggy (ムーンドギー) (@Moondoggie2020) August 15, 2022

We’re not suggesting that there’s any reason to doubt U.S elections, because that would make us conspiracy theorists and we’d be kicked off of Twitter for spreading misinformation.

