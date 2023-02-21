According to our records, we haven’t done a post about Tom Nichols in just over two months. And, frankly, we’re starting to miss him. Or at least we’re starting to miss kicking him around.

So let’s check on him and see what he’s up to these days. Something expert-y? You bet your boots, it is!

This time, it looks like it’s GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dumb “national divorce” tweet that got his creative juices flowing:

The Sedition Caucus not even trying to hide it. https://t.co/i4lGV5Lj5g — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

Greene’s tweet got Tom to thinking about rage in the red states, and he decided to do a whole thread on the subject:

If you really want to understand the roots of rage in the red states, think about how much time people in those states spending think about cities and blue states. Now considcer how little time anyone in those places spends thinking about what goes on in, say, rural Alabama. /1 https://t.co/NmJUmxxccy — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

In part, as I explain in my last book, it's because people now have an *awareness* of how other people live, and the dominant culture in America is rapidly becoming a coastal entertainment/ politics /etc culture. This isn't about money, it's about *resentment* /2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

“As I explain in my last book.” This will not be the last time in Tom’s thread that you hear about his last book.

People on what is now called "the right" are obsessed with how people live in other places, and they are *furious* that no one cares how *they* live and basically would ignore them if they'd just leave other people alone (and respect their rights as Americans). /3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

And so Blue culture reporters go and trek to the East Jesus Pancake House to let people vent about lib'ruls and all that crap, when what America needs are buses taking people for walking tours of Boston and Chicago and yes, even San Francisco. (At least know what you hate). /4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

“East Jesus Pancake House” is definitely a line worthy of an Area Expert™ like Tom Nichols. He never disappoints.

We now live remarkably similar lives, rich and working class, North and South, Heartland and Coasts. But this is not about living or money, it's about *attention and respect*, and Red Staters are insanely angry that winning everything in 2016 produced none. In fact… /5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

Eh, not that similar … after all, Tom Nichols is better than you. Don’t forget that, you red-state rubes.

The past seven or eight years have produced the *opposite*, a kind of confirmation among many Americans that, as my pal @SECupp once said, the Forgotten Man was forgotten *for a reason* lt wasn't supposed to be like this. Libs were supposed to be owned and contrite. /6 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

It's not about "tradition" or any of that hooey; most of these people couldn't explain any of that stuff for five seconds. It's about the sense that the dominant culture (and sure, there is one) just doesn't like or care about them very much.

/7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

And if you’d like to hear more of Tom’s thoughts about how the people of East Jesus who feel overlooked and dismissed by the dominant liberal culture are just obsessed with blue states, be sure to read his book:

Anyway, you can read a lot more about this kind of resentment and the political poison it creates here. 8xhttps://t.co/9dIOvg2TS5 pic.twitter.com/wODysUlIUz — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

That was quite a thread, wasn’t it?

Now let’s talk about how stupid and embarrassing and projection-y it was.

The sheer volume of distain Tom and his ilk have for rural republicans could make a black hole choke. This pretty much sums it up:

"as my pal @secupp once said, the Forgotten Man was forgotten *for a reason*" https://t.co/JiMhSaxrPY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 21, 2023

“Could make a black hole choke.” See now, Tom, that’s a good line.

Living in Georgia, I go to rural Alabama a lot. So tell us, Tom, what goes on in rural Alabama? — Randolph W. Farmer (@RandolphWFarme1) February 20, 2023

I don't care. Isn't that the point? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

This is the problem you and other elitists have. Those people’s lives in rural areas are as important as yours and city dwellers. Yet you look down on them and don’t care while you and your elitist friends speak of how awesome you are. Bunch of arrogant, condescending pricks — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) February 21, 2023

I didn't say their lives are not important, I'm saying I don't care what they do all day. Just as they don't care what *I* do all day. The problem is, only one of us is bothered by the "not caring" part. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 21, 2023

Tom wrote a whole thread about how people in East Jesus, USA, are obsessed with people like him, because Tom doesn’t care what people in East Jesus, USA, think.

Tom is not going to be winning any prizes for self-awareness anytime soon.

Ah yes, it's the ruralites who are interfering with the coastals. It's not the coastals shoving their culture war down our necks, causing unrest, calling us fascist racist nazis, trying to take away 2A, and wanting our kids trans. https://t.co/NYY8QHWTsQ — Louis vil LeGun ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@LouisvilleGun) February 21, 2023

In which the Supreme Expert @RadioFreeTom continues to shoot himself in the dick. pic.twitter.com/1ypix7ybj4 — Carlos (@txiokatu) February 21, 2023

Yes… we all know how little the left talks about Florida. Hardly ever mention it. https://t.co/lhoMkVhw6J — #Farmageddon23 (@fallingdowncat) February 21, 2023

Tom wrote an angry 8-tweet thread to tell us how city dwellers never even think about those rage-filled hicks in rural areas.https://t.co/0FJOK2r429 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) February 21, 2023

He doesn't care so much he tweeted an 8-tweet thread (the latest of many threads on this subject) telling us how little he cares.https://t.co/Wy5HpDXGRL — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) February 21, 2023

Quite literally Nichols political theory is just that half of the country is jealous of him and his liberal friends 😂 Which is funny because he equates that to “unchecked narcissism” in his book. What’s more narcissistic than thinking everyone is obsessed with you? https://t.co/Tj6IsQIVq5 pic.twitter.com/FpkkrLx9ut — TheConservativeSide (@PoliteRightSide) February 21, 2023

He also ended the thread by promoting his book, where you can read more about how little he cares about what happens in rural areas — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) February 21, 2023

Just perfect.

