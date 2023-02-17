As we told you earlier, it would appear that one of the unidentified flying objects quickly taken out by a $400,000 heat-seeking missile may very well have been a balloon released by the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade.

“Oh dear” is right. More from Aviation Week:

But the circumstantial evidence is at least intriguing. The club’s silver-coated, party-style, “pico balloon” reported its last position on Feb. 10 at 38,910 ft. off the west coast of Alaska, and a popular forecasting tool—the HYSPLIT model provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)—projected the cylindrically shaped object would be floating high over the central part of the Yukon Territory on Feb. 11. That is the same day a Lockheed Martin F-22 shot down an unidentified object of a similar description and altitude in the same general area.

There are suspicions among other prominent members of the small, pico-ballooning enthusiasts’ community, which combines ham radio and high-altitude ballooning into a single, relatively affordable hobby.

“I tried contacting our military and the FBI—and just got the runaround—to try to enlighten them on what a lot of these things probably are. And they’re going to look not too intelligent to be shooting them down,” says Ron Meadows, the founder of Scientific Balloon Solutions (SBS), a Silicon Valley company that makes purpose-built pico balloons for hobbyists, educators and scientists.

Joe Biden’s military and FBI indeed look not too intelligent at the moment. Fortunately for them, they’ve got New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait in their corner to defend them from critics who might want to point out that the Biden administration is looking not too intelligent:

If we didn’t know any better, we might think that Jonathan was being purposely over-the-top ridiculous in order to make conservatives look like the over-the-top ridiculous ones for pointing out that the Biden administration has egg dripping from its face.

As does Jonathan, for that matter.

Ya think? Jonathan knows it, too. He has to know it. He just doesn’t want to admit it.

