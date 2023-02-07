We have devoted quite a bit of space here at Twitchy to defending Joe Rogan from free speech haters who wanted him deplatformed and thoroughly canceled for being willing to engage with people who don’t advance their preferred narratives. And we’ll still defend his right to free speech, because he’s just as entitled as any American to that right.

But it’s important to emphasize that that doesn’t necessarily mean we will defend the actual things he says. Because there’s honestly no defending this footage of Rogan and guest Krystal Ball, as presented by Washington Examiner columnist Ian Haworth:

Joe Rogan said that Jews are “into money” like Italians are “into pizza”… All while his guest defended Ilhan Omar. 2023’s bingo card is wild. Follow Off Limits on YouTube (https://t.co/uMVYmPGG7E) and Instagram (https://t.co/wjCCXHCkB3) pic.twitter.com/oiBUJ6KKyQ — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 7, 2023

How do you even respond to something like that?

That works for us.

.@joerogan saying “the idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza” would make sense if Jews invented money and/or Italians had been massacred because of a conspiracy that they control the world through pizza. pic.twitter.com/odzZzFHIYG — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 7, 2023

Then — and this is the crucial point — the conversation immediately pivots to Israel policy, and @krystalball’s grinning defense of Ilhan Omar. So…are we talking about Jews or Israel? Joe Rogan is talking about Jews. Krystal Ball is trying to talk about Israel. Which is it? pic.twitter.com/UBXBtaSXpt — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 7, 2023

*If* Ilhan Omar was talking about the financial influence of Israel policy (note: she doesn’t care about the billions of dollars embezzled by Palestinian leadership), then why did Rogan need to talk about Jews? pic.twitter.com/fR2n63Ziqa — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 7, 2023

Also, look for the stunning lack of outrage from conservative Jewish thought leaders who will not dare criticize Joe Rogan, but if an MSNBC host said Jews are “into money” would never stop screaming about it. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 7, 2023

Is it not possible to be upset that Ilhan Omar was removed from her committee without playing into antisemitic tropes yourself? Because if Joe Rogan and Krystal Ball are anything to go by, the answer is no. And that’s seriously messed up.

Yeah. Yeah it is.

An I somehow meant to be surprised by this? Cause I'm not. — Somewhere, Man (@kommt_schon_gut) February 7, 2023

Your periodic reminder that Joe Rogan has been platforming propagandists and antisemites for years and his ability to discern truth and conspiracy/tropes and propaganda, is none existent.pic.twitter.com/TjvFulFGaj pic.twitter.com/yy5h4wDT5K — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) February 7, 2023

Sigh. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. But we’re definitely disgusted.

Parting reminder:

If you care about antisemitism, then you have to speak out against it every…single…time. That includes the biggest podcast in the world. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 7, 2023

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s weak tweet condemning antisemitism inspires important thread from Ian Haworth

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.