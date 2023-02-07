We have devoted quite a bit of space here at Twitchy to defending Joe Rogan from free speech haters who wanted him deplatformed and thoroughly canceled for being willing to engage with people who don’t advance their preferred narratives. And we’ll still defend his right to free speech, because he’s just as entitled as any American to that right.

But it’s important to emphasize that that doesn’t necessarily mean we will defend the actual things he says. Because there’s honestly no defending this footage of Rogan and guest Krystal Ball, as presented by Washington Examiner columnist Ian Haworth:

How do you even respond to something like that?

That works for us.

Trending

Is it not possible to be upset that Ilhan Omar was removed from her committee without playing into antisemitic tropes yourself? Because if Joe Rogan and Krystal Ball are anything to go by, the answer is no. And that’s seriously messed up.

Yeah. Yeah it is.

Sigh. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. But we’re definitely disgusted.

Parting reminder:

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s weak tweet condemning antisemitism inspires important thread from Ian Haworth

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antisemiticAntisemitismIan HaworthIlhan OmarIsraelJewsJoe RoganKrystal Ballmoney