As we told you, President Joe Biden (or whoever is currently in charge of his Twitter account) tweeted out a decidedly vague condemnation of antisemitism. Here it is again:

I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

Considering his and the Democratic Party’s own silence with regard to antisemitism in their own ranks, the tweet doesn’t mean a whole hell of a lot. But that being said, it’s also really important to point out that, as huge a problem as antisemitism is on the Left, the Right is far from immune from antisemitic rot. Case in point:

Steven Crowder on Kanye: "he's not wrong about everything. Look, is there a conversation to be had about people with Jewish last names exploiting people in the performance arts? Yeah!" pic.twitter.com/RsOCeEQqe8 — Kumars Salehi (@KumarsSalehi) December 2, 2022

Shameful and gross.

Political commentator and YAF and TPUSA speaker Ian Haworth wrote a thread about antisemitism across the political spectrum today, and it’s definitely worth your time.

First, he quite emphatically called out Joe Biden’s reluctance to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to calling out antisemitism:

🧵 Political opportunism while responding to *some* antisemitism is one of the foundational pillars of contemporary modern antisemitism. In simple terms, it keeps it alive. Joe Biden (or his social media intern) is tweeting out not against Kanye West, but against Donald Trump. https://t.co/qWWB6B4ikv — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 2, 2022

If Joe Biden genuinely cared about antisemitism, then he would have unequivocally rejected Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Al Sharpton, etc. etc. He only cares because Donald Trump elevated Kanye West in the political world by opening his doors to him and his parasitic “advisers.” — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 2, 2022

And then it was time for the Right to face the music, too:

The same is true on the right also. Many Republicans condemn antisemitism, but will happily hand the microphone to Marjorie Taylor Greene (or even Kanye West before he went full-on Hitler fan girl). Why? Because politics matters more than fighting antisemitism. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 2, 2022

And that shouldn’t be the case. Antisemitism is wrong and evil, full stop.

However, “silence is complicity” is only true for those who are already involved. The average person is not morally obligated to speak out against Kanye West, Ilhan Omar, Marjorie Taylor Greene or any other type of antisemite. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 2, 2022

However, if you condemn Kanye West but not Ilhan Omar, or Ilhan Omar but not Kanye West, then your silence is complicit, because one type of antisemitism apparently deserves your condemnation while another does not. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 2, 2022

Yes. Thank you.

Moreover, those who initially defended Kanye West (whether downplaying his antisemitism, disregarding his antisemitism, or gaslighting Jews as dishonest for protesting his antisemitism), you are obligated to either explain why things have changed, or defend your earlier position. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 2, 2022

Seems like a reasonable request at this time.

For those people, their silence is utterly deafening. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 2, 2022

Intellectual consistency matters. When it comes to antisemitism and everything else.

***

