As we told you, President Joe Biden (or whoever is currently in charge of his Twitter account) tweeted out a decidedly vague condemnation of antisemitism. Here it is again:

Considering his and the Democratic Party’s own silence with regard to antisemitism in their own ranks, the tweet doesn’t mean a whole hell of a lot. But that being said, it’s also really important to point out that, as huge a problem as antisemitism is on the Left, the Right is far from immune from antisemitic rot. Case in point:

Shameful and gross.

Political commentator and YAF and TPUSA speaker Ian Haworth wrote a thread about antisemitism across the political spectrum today, and it’s definitely worth your time.

First, he quite emphatically called out Joe Biden’s reluctance to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to calling out antisemitism:

And then it was time for the Right to face the music, too:

And that shouldn’t be the case. Antisemitism is wrong and evil, full stop.

 

Yes. Thank you.

Seems like a reasonable request at this time.

Intellectual consistency matters. When it comes to antisemitism and everything else.

***

