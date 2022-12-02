Earlier today, President Joe Biden took a bold and brave stand against Nazism:

I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

Good for him. It’s unfortunate that we’re at a point in time where we need to be reminded that the Holocaust happened and Adolf Hitler was evil and that our political leaders need to be calling out and rejecting antisemitism no matter what.

Presumably he tweeted this in response to yesterday’s incredibly disturbing interview between Alex Jones and Kanye West, in which Ye veered into full on “I like Hitler” territory and even Jones was like “Hol’ up now, dude.” But that raises a question: why didn’t Biden’s tweet mention Kanye West by name? Statistically speaking, there have to be at least a few people out there who missed that whole thing, so wouldn’t it be helpful for him to be specific?

Kinda weird to make a statement attacking others for their lack of courage without referencing specifically what this is about. https://t.co/daAQ4Ko7H8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 2, 2022

This is good but Biden needs to avoid going the Pompeo and RJC etc route and actually name the person. Not just generic ‘political leaders.’ https://t.co/BWMXbngO4G — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 2, 2022

It feels really weird to agree with Mehdi Hasan about something, and yet here we are agreeing that he needs to call out Kanye by name. And we just can’t help but wonder why Biden kept his statement so vague.

OK, we’re not really wondering. It’s pretty clear why he’d go with that kind of wording.

If Biden had referred specifically to the West debacle (including the recent dinner date between West, Nick Fuentes, and Donald Trump), he’d’ve had to address the antisemitism that runs rampant throughout his own party.

Finally standing up to his own party. https://t.co/nptW7WqQD3 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 2, 2022

If only. He’s figured out how to play at coming down strongly against antisemitism without actually having to put his money where his mouth is.

OK, great. Did you ever speak out about the antisemitism arising from your own party from people like @IlhanMN? Because as far as I can tell with google searches, etc…you did not. SILENCE IS COMPLICITY. https://t.co/Z5rRE7jVuj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 2, 2022

He did not, and he will not.

This is embarrassing both-sidism, Ilhan said a trope and apologized for it. Are you really going to loop her in to the guy who spent 3 hours praising Hitler and posting swastika's? — Ethan Briggs (@EthanBriggs_88) December 2, 2022

It’s not both-side-ism, though. Ilhan Omar never sincerely apologized for her “Israel has hypnotized the world” tweet or her “all about the Benjamins” tweet or any other antisemitic tweets. She and her bestie Rashida Tlaib have pushed blood libels and blatant antisemitism poorly disguised as “anti-Zionism.” And she’s never really been held to account by her Democratic colleagues or made to answer for her antisemitism or faced any real consequences.

When push comes to shove, Democratic “political leaders” really don’t care about antisemitism. That goes for Joe Biden as well, who happily signed on to be this guy’s running mate:

I can think of at least one other political leader who gave an antisemite a "platform". pic.twitter.com/XP1bRo24WX — Alberto Perez (@AlperezPerez) December 2, 2022

And that’s still just scratching the surface.

1. Hey, Joe, or whoever wrote your tweet, still waiting to hear you condemn Tlaib, Omar, AOC, Warnock, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, BLM, and explain why you’re using our tax dollars to subsidize Palestinian terrorism. https://t.co/ffxqAdtdzo — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 2, 2022

And don’t forget still engaging with Iran, where Holocaust denial and antisemitism are effectively prerequisites for political office.

So yeah. Biden and Dems need to practice what they preach before their words can start carrying any moral weight whatsoever.

