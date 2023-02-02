Donald Trump has decided to dispense with any formalities and just throw down against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis hasn’t announced any intent to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, but he’s apparently Public Enemy Number One in Trump’s mind, just because of the possibility that he could run against Trump and mop the floor with him.

Anyway, one of Trump’s lines of attack against DeSantis has to do with DeSantis’ COVID policies. To hear Trump tell it, DeSantis screwed up at every possible turn. The thing is that DeSantis actually handled COVID pretty well, following actual science and adapting policies as more information became available and circumstances changed. No matter how badly Donald Trump wants it to not be true for the sake of his pride and political prospects, the fact remains that Ron DeSantis has done right by his constituents and serves as an example of competent leadership.

Here’s a great thread to remind everyone how the COVID era actually went down, much to the chagrin of historical revisionists everywhere:

Trending

 

Donald Trump is gaslighting when it comes to Ron DeSantis and COVID. Though, to be fair, he tends to gaslight when it comes to quite a bit. Just another thing he has in common with Joe Biden.

And remember that the fine folks at The Lincoln Project and The Bulwark are only too happy to advance that gaslighting if it means keeping cash cow Donald Trump around. They’re just as terrified as Ron DeSantis as Trump is. Maybe even more.

***

Related:

Donald Trump reminds everyone of Ron DeSantis’ love for lockdowns and forced COVID vaccinations

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony FauciCOVIDCOVID19Donald TrumpDr. Anthony FauciFloridalockdownlockdownsRon DeSantisSchool closuresschools