Donald Trump has decided to dispense with any formalities and just throw down against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis hasn’t announced any intent to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, but he’s apparently Public Enemy Number One in Trump’s mind, just because of the possibility that he could run against Trump and mop the floor with him.

Anyway, one of Trump’s lines of attack against DeSantis has to do with DeSantis’ COVID policies. To hear Trump tell it, DeSantis screwed up at every possible turn. The thing is that DeSantis actually handled COVID pretty well, following actual science and adapting policies as more information became available and circumstances changed. No matter how badly Donald Trump wants it to not be true for the sake of his pride and political prospects, the fact remains that Ron DeSantis has done right by his constituents and serves as an example of competent leadership.

Here’s a great thread to remind everyone how the COVID era actually went down, much to the chagrin of historical revisionists everywhere:

Super 🧵of Trump acknowledging that Desantis led the way in keeping Florida free and open. Here is Trump acknowledging that Desantis was opening schools before anyone else. pic.twitter.com/4I8vBXjfSO — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Trump telling Pennsylvanians their state should be more like Florida… pic.twitter.com/sDdT3daODH — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Trump acknowledging that HE closed the economy. pic.twitter.com/q2NvfuDY4d — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Trump conveying how much he wanted spas, salons, barber shops, and tattoo parlors to remain closed. At the end of this clips he says Dr Fauci wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp (by extension we can assume he wasn’t happy with Desantis) Trump seems to really care what Fauci thinks.🤔 pic.twitter.com/aFMRUFP9iw — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Trump advocating for national lockdowns- pic.twitter.com/i6zdJpX6d3 — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Trump showing Dr Fauci some love. Apparently he’s one of the best people on Earth according to Trump. pic.twitter.com/XevOYpAV1I — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Trump has A LOT of respect for Dr Fauci and will listen to him when it comes to extending restrictions. pic.twitter.com/bpFAVkABkC — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Not only was Trump pro-lockdown, he thought it would be a good idea if we just did away with things like shaking hands and being close to one another after the pandemic was over. That was his instinct when the crisis hit. Desantis never said anything like this. pic.twitter.com/edsTorMmeH — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Wow Trump really had it out for spas, salons, and tattoo parlors. #LockdownDon was arbitrarily choosing what businesses were worthy reopening and he used his bully pulpit to punish Kemp when he got out of line. Know anyone who works at one of these establishments? pic.twitter.com/Bwe0dT6FQp — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Loyalty is a one way street with Trump. Desantis owes him nada. https://t.co/HQJiHjmjnZ — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Ouch!! Trump was seriously open to the concept of continuing COVID guidelines after the pandemic. This includes not shaking hands. He checked with Fauci and Fauci seemed to like this concept. Trump’s instinct was to trust Fauci. Desantis’ instinct was freedom for Florida. pic.twitter.com/iGyTEF9yEg — Free (@KaladinFree) February 1, 2023

Donald Trump is gaslighting when it comes to Ron DeSantis and COVID. Though, to be fair, he tends to gaslight when it comes to quite a bit. Just another thing he has in common with Joe Biden.

And remember that the fine folks at The Lincoln Project and The Bulwark are only too happy to advance that gaslighting if it means keeping cash cow Donald Trump around. They’re just as terrified as Ron DeSantis as Trump is. Maybe even more.

