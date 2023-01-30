Well, this was refreshing! On today’s episode of “The View,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg took a break from trivializing and lying about the Holocaust and instead shifted her attention to white people and the privilege they enjoy by not being beaten to death by police.

Watch:

Whoopi Goldberg: "Do we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything? I'm not suggesting that, so don't write us and tell me what a racist I am…" pic.twitter.com/tSi5bx0Swa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2023

She’s not suggesting that white people need to be beaten! She’s just suggesting that maybe if more white people were beaten more often, it might open their eyes.

Claiming she's "not suggesting that," Whoopi suggests white people need to be beaten by police before reforms will happen.

"Do you we need to see white people also get beat before anybody will do anything? … Don't write us and tell me what a racist I am." pic.twitter.com/dTJ72C6dTv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

But you are a racist, Whoopi. And a dumb one, at that.

I mean, there’s a video of an unarmed white man in a well-lit hotel hallway, fully complying with police orders, and still being shot by police, so. https://t.co/IIhzhJLJ8i #DanielShaver https://t.co/nOYv4kQ7E9 — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚑🚒🚜💨 (@shoshido) January 30, 2023

A white man begging and pleading for his life was shot dead by a bunch of cops and the cop who pulled the trigger initially got a lifetime pension for his PTSD. https://t.co/fF8JTYjq4Y — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) January 30, 2023

Should more white people get shot, too? Are beatings not enough?

White people are regularly beaten by police and there are many videos of just that. On average, a white man is killed by cops every 20 hours in America. The fact that Whoopi can't name a single one of them says more about Whoopi and the press than it does about cops. https://t.co/GKiNxvR8UP — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) January 30, 2023

Of course, as is usually the case, it’s also important not to sleep on Goldberg’s cohosts’ own hot takes on the topic:

Racist Sunny Hostin says white people needed to be forced to watch the Tyre Nichols video and decries everyone's concerns about inflation and gas prices.

"We got a lot of energy about [gas prices/debt/inflation]. I'd like to see that same energy directed toward police reform." pic.twitter.com/xZOcBRwTUi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

Raging Ana Navarro proclaims: "People would have done more to help a dog than they did to help Tyre Nichols." (It was the middle of the night and no one was on the street)

And she says the cops killed him because "These cops were blue before they were black" and "hunting" him. pic.twitter.com/flNFQY1irs — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

Navarro tries to equate the Nichols incident with that of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

And she screams "this is why" Critical Race Theory needs to be taught in schools (she calls it "history"). pic.twitter.com/GWNmYOl4Sc — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she watched it because "as a white woman it was important to watch it." (She's of Middle Eastern heritage) pic.twitter.com/9emVadRvvf — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

And back to Whoopi:

Whoopi says police departments need to get a "sense of humanity."

"Is it just because folks have dehumanized us and made us like kind of monsters?"

She claims "that other side on television," says black people "have no humanity" and "murder" is the first thing cops think to do. pic.twitter.com/wz2bAvcYaq — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

What?

Over to guest Benjamin Crump:

On The View, race hustler Benjamin Crump says it doesn't matter that the officers who killed Tyre are black, they're racist cops.

He also claims police never beat white people. "We don't see videos of [white people] having this kind of brutality levied against them." pic.twitter.com/uxzkoXiO8a — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

And then Whoopi with the coda:

"I'm sick of this!"

Whoopi claims murdering people is the first instinct of all police.

She does on to invent a scenario where a cop kills a woman for smoking in her car. pic.twitter.com/MSHd9yz34C — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 30, 2023

What those police officers did to Tyre Nichols was unconscionable. There’s no defending it.

But the key to preventing more police violence isn’t defunding police. It’s not teaching Critical Race Theory. And it’s not letting more white people get beaten up.

For crying out loud. If we didn’t know any better, we’d think that “The View” wanted to make every terrible thing infinitely worse.

