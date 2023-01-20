In case you hadn’t heard, legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy is one of the featured speakers at the 50th annual March for Life rally today.

Coach Dungy often makes it clear that his faith in Christ has been the primary driving factor of both his life off and on the field… @March_for_Life #WhyWeMarchhttps://t.co/58XMFDM5jC — National Catholic Register (@NCRegister) January 20, 2023

Tomorrow Lauren and I will be in Washington DC attending the 2023 March For Life. It will be my first time at the March and I’m looking forward to joining my friend @BenjaminSWatson and thousands of others who will be there to support those unborn babies who don’t have a voice. pic.twitter.com/4rOBEbdsgP — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 19, 2023

Dungy is an outspoken pro-life Christian, and for that, he has taken a great deal of heat from the Left. That includes from people like The Nation’s sports editor Dave Zirin

I’m done with Tony Dungy and the way the NFL and NBC coddle his right wing extremism. So I wrote about it. https://t.co/98iiHKTEAi — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 19, 2023

He sure did write about it. We’ll give Dave that much.

Here’s how he concluded his little screed:

This side of Dungy, which he has exhibited publicly for years, confuses some fans. After all, this is the same Dungy who was a widely admired trailblazer as the first Black coach to win an NFL title. This is the same Dungy who had love and forgiveness in his heart for outcast NFL players Michael Vick and Ray Rice. Dogfighting and assaulting one’s partner, Dungy believed, do not disqualify a person for a second chance and an opportunity at redemption. And I agree that no one should be defined by their worst, most unforgivable moments. But what do you do when someone has over a decade of unforgivable moments? What do you do when someone held up as the definition of “character” is so relentless with these ideas? If Dungy wants a show on The Daily Wire, more power to him. But his being center stage on the most watched program in the country makes NBC and the NFL complicit in his disinformation and political posturing. Like Dungy, neither NBC nor the NFL has commented about his latest eruption. But their silence speaks volumes. It’s a silence that’s almost as loud as Dungy’s hateful blather, almost as loud as the thousands of people descending upon Washington—some mandatorily—to celebrate a fascistic, discredited Supreme Court and the loss of our rights. It’s shameful. And we should not be afraid to say so.

Oh, don’t worry, Dave. We know you’re not afraid to say so. We know you’re not afraid to broadcast your bitterness and ignorance.

One thing i hint at but don't say explicitly – and I should have – is that the NFL and many at NBC celebrate Dungy (not tolerate, celebrate) because they share his politics. https://t.co/98iiHKTEAi — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 19, 2023

Ah, yes. NBC, that hotbed of right-wing, anti-abortion zealotry!

No person who actually watches NBC/MSNBC thinks they're pro-life. Andrea Mitchell freaked out last week that the words "pro-life" were used on her show https://t.co/R5f6p3tGjz — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) January 19, 2023

Indeed she did.

And credit to @outsports and @CydZeigler for being relentless on this when most of the media has chosen silence. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 19, 2023

Maybe Dave should’ve chosen silence, too.

First of all, why does The Nation even need a sports editor? Does anyone who eagerly reads The Nation even care about sports? Like, actual sports?

And second of all, what the hell is Dave Zirin’s problem? That’s a rhetorical question, of course. We know what Dave’s problem is. Or — should we say? — problems.

Dave Zirin is a racist, who doesn't allow for differing opinions. Especially from black people. https://t.co/2AwPuFgr1f — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) January 20, 2023

Ding, ding, ding!

Are you gonna be ok knowing there’s a black man who disagrees with your politics? — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 20, 2023

Survey says… no — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 20, 2023

Lefties love to rage about conservatives. But minority conservatives especially get under their skin.

Used to be racist to speak this way about a black man just because you disagree with his beliefs. Brave new world now, though! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 19, 2023

Cry more. And maybe your employer should know that you're making denigrating and racist comments against a black man. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 20, 2023

Eh, Dave works for The Nation. They’re well aware of what he’s doing. It’s why they employ him.

My aren't you delicate and precious. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 20, 2023

This must be very hard for you. — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) January 20, 2023

At this point, there’s really just one thing left to say to Dave:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Related:

Insane (and racist) Nation sports editor Dave Zirin accuses Enes Kanter Freedom of ‘trying to organize a hate crime’ for blasting Jeremy Lin’s CCP bootlicking

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.