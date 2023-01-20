In case you hadn’t heard, legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy is one of the featured speakers at the 50th annual March for Life rally today.

Dungy is an outspoken pro-life Christian, and for that, he has taken a great deal of heat from the Left. That includes from people like The Nation’s sports editor Dave Zirin

He sure did write about it. We’ll give Dave that much.

Here’s how he concluded his little screed:

This side of Dungy, which he has exhibited publicly for years, confuses some fans. After all, this is the same Dungy who was a widely admired trailblazer as the first Black coach to win an NFL title. This is the same Dungy who had love and forgiveness in his heart for outcast NFL players Michael Vick and Ray Rice. Dogfighting and assaulting one’s partner, Dungy believed, do not disqualify a person for a second chance and an opportunity at redemption. And I agree that no one should be defined by their worst, most unforgivable moments. But what do you do when someone has over a decade of unforgivable moments? What do you do when someone held up as the definition of “character” is so relentless with these ideas? If Dungy wants a show on The Daily Wire, more power to him. But his being center stage on the most watched program in the country makes NBC and the NFL complicit in his disinformation and political posturing. Like Dungy, neither NBC nor the NFL has commented about his latest eruption. But their silence speaks volumes. It’s a silence that’s almost as loud as Dungy’s hateful blather, almost as loud as the thousands of people descending upon Washington—some mandatorily—to celebrate a fascistic, discredited Supreme Court and the loss of our rights. It’s shameful. And we should not be afraid to say so.

Oh, don’t worry, Dave. We know you’re not afraid to say so. We know you’re not afraid to broadcast your bitterness and ignorance.

Ah, yes. NBC, that hotbed of right-wing, anti-abortion zealotry!

Indeed she did.

Maybe Dave should’ve chosen silence, too.

First of all, why does The Nation even need a sports editor? Does anyone who eagerly reads The Nation even care about sports? Like, actual sports?

And second of all, what the hell is Dave Zirin’s problem? That’s a rhetorical question, of course. We know what Dave’s problem is. Or — should we say? — problems.

Ding, ding, ding!

Lefties love to rage about conservatives. But minority conservatives especially get under their skin.

Eh, Dave works for The Nation. They’re well aware of what he’s doing. It’s why they employ him.

At this point, there’s really just one thing left to say to Dave:

