In case you missed it — and we hope to God that you didn’t, because it was a fascinating little train wreck — Joe Biden belted out a very interesting rendition of “Happy Birthday” yesterday at the National Action Network’s Annual MLK Breakfast. It was interesting because by the time he got to the “Happy birthday dear …” part, he’d already forgotten the name of Arndrea Waters King, the person he was singing to.

Here it is again, because unlike Biden himself, this will never get old:

Joe Biden forgets the name of the person he is singing Happy Birthday to. pic.twitter.com/hrkrhXehWT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2023

Now, you watch something like that, and the odds are you can’t help but smile. Or maybe even giggle. Or maybe even just burst into laughter.

And, according to Newsweek, if you do any of those things, you’re victimizing Joe Biden:

President Joe Biden has been the victim of ridicule online after forgetting the name of the wife of Martin Luther King III while singing her happy birthday.

🔗- https://t.co/MRiXhkdT4A pic.twitter.com/gORq2S9CWm — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 17, 2023

Poor POTUS just can’t catch a break, can he?

Damn those Republicans and their eyes and ears!

Did we pounce? I hope we pounced. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 17, 2023

Don’t worry, Doc. You pounced. You also seized. You noticed and pounced and seized. Oh! And thrusted!

I thought we were thrusting now. Did we go back to pouncing? — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 17, 2023

Can’t believe we almost left out “thrusted.” How embarrassing!

Does anyone out there honestly believe that if Donald Trump had forgotten the name of the person he was singing “Happy Birthday” to, Newsweek would’ve framed it like they did for Biden? Please. Not a chance.

He deserve more ridicule. How long did "covfefe" go on for? This deserves at least twice that. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 17, 2023

At least.

Donald Trump “elicited laughs”. 👇 Joe Biden is “the victim of ridicule.”👆 Stop humiliating yourselves. This is why people flock to alternate media that is not a parody of itself.https://t.co/L382ENkfdn pic.twitter.com/iPJFWLr2ut — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 17, 2023

