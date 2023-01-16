According to Joe Biden, he grew up attending a black church. Or at least he attended a black church in high school and college. Every day.

And for almost as long as that, he and Dr. Jill Biden have had a family tradition of singing “Happy Birthday” to people on their birthdays. Such a unique tradition. Wonder if any other families do anything like that!

Anyway, in keeping with that family tradition, at the National Action Network’s Annual MLK Breakfast today, Joe took the time to sing “Happy Birthday” to a very special someone. At least we’re assuming it’s a very special someone. We don’t actually know to whom his song is directed. Maybe you guys can help us figure it out:

Dah-lih?

Ooo, maybe it’s Vaaalaad. His enunciation’s not great.

Oh, apparently he was singing to MLK III’s wife:

Arndrea … Dah-lih … Vaaalaad … Vavaw … tomayto, tomahto.

Laurel! Yanny!

Trunalimunumaprzure!

That’s a good point. We should probably give him props for that.

It’s great. Everything’s great.

We smell a hit!

