According to Joe Biden, he grew up attending a black church. Or at least he attended a black church in high school and college. Every day.

And for almost as long as that, he and Dr. Jill Biden have had a family tradition of singing “Happy Birthday” to people on their birthdays. Such a unique tradition. Wonder if any other families do anything like that!

Anyway, in keeping with that family tradition, at the National Action Network’s Annual MLK Breakfast today, Joe took the time to sing “Happy Birthday” to a very special someone. At least we’re assuming it’s a very special someone. We don’t actually know to whom his song is directed. Maybe you guys can help us figure it out:

Joe Biden forgets the name of the person he is singing Happy Birthday to. pic.twitter.com/hrkrhXehWT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2023

Dah-lih?

Ooo, maybe it’s Vaaalaad. His enunciation’s not great.

Oh, apparently he was singing to MLK III’s wife:

Joe Biden just sang Happy Birthday to MLK III's wife and straight up forgot her name lmfao😂 pic.twitter.com/W2shdTROVl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2023

FTW, her name is Arndrea Waters King Not Vavaw. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2023

Arndrea … Dah-lih … Vaaalaad … Vavaw … tomayto, tomahto.

“Happy Birthday, dear… well… you know the thing.” https://t.co/S7pnrEzV26 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 16, 2023

Laurel! Yanny!

Trunalimunumaprzure!

Surprised he remembered the rest of the song — Laundron (@EGL67) January 16, 2023

That’s a good point. We should probably give him props for that.

This is fine https://t.co/XHN7w0dGya — Hunter Biden's Laptop Repairman (@OverpaidA) January 16, 2023

It’s great. Everything’s great.

i can't wait for the remixes of this one — Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) January 16, 2023

We smell a hit!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

