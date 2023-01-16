President Joe Biden was a headlining speaker at the National Action Network’s Annual MLK Breakfast today, where he sang a very interesting rendition of “Happy Birthday” to somebody, or at least to somebody he thinks is a person. We’re still not quite sure what happened there.

But it wasn’t all smiles and laughter today. No, sir. Because Joe Biden is the president, you see, and as the president, he knows when it’s time to get very, very serious about very, very serious issues. Very, very serious issues like police violence.

To be clear, there are bad cops out there who use excessive force and violence. Just as there are bad doctors out there. Just as there are bad presidents out there. But if you’re trying to reduce the use by police of lethal force, you should not be looking to Joe Biden for advice on how best to go about it:

Where did Biden get that “fact” from?

At the very least.

Biden probably gets all of his gun knowledge from police dramas. He certainly isn’t getting it from someone who knows what they’re talking about.

Maybe when he was trying to get Hunter Biden off the hook for something?

It is impossible to even.

Maybe it’s a little of Column A and a little of Column B.

Exactly. It’s important to always bear that in mind.

