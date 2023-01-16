President Joe Biden was a headlining speaker at the National Action Network’s Annual MLK Breakfast today, where he sang a very interesting rendition of “Happy Birthday” to somebody, or at least to somebody he thinks is a person. We’re still not quite sure what happened there.

But it wasn’t all smiles and laughter today. No, sir. Because Joe Biden is the president, you see, and as the president, he knows when it’s time to get very, very serious about very, very serious issues. Very, very serious issues like police violence.

To be clear, there are bad cops out there who use excessive force and violence. Just as there are bad doctors out there. Just as there are bad presidents out there. But if you’re trying to reduce the use by police of lethal force, you should not be looking to Joe Biden for advice on how best to go about it:

Biden: "We have to retrain cops. Why should you always shoot with deadly force? The fact is if you need to use your weapon, you don't have to do that." pic.twitter.com/S5WaUHYhff — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2023

Where did Biden get that “fact” from?

I think we need a Community Twitter disclaimer on Biden's opinion here. — Latin X (@RealLatinX) January 16, 2023

At the very least.

"just wing 'em like they do on tv, jack" — Razor (@hale_razor) January 16, 2023

Biden probably gets all of his gun knowledge from police dramas. He certainly isn’t getting it from someone who knows what they’re talking about.

Oh my gosh the President of the United States is doing the “just shoot them in the leg” thing. Makes you wonder when he last spoke to a law enforcement officer. https://t.co/7S2nVjAF8B — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 16, 2023

Maybe when he was trying to get Hunter Biden off the hook for something?

I. Can’t. Even. — Engine Miller (unrepentantly independent) (@EngineMiller) January 16, 2023

It is impossible to even.

That’s a fact? So he wants to retrain cops to not use their weapons if they are needed. Brilliant! — Beth (@ejsbe) January 16, 2023

Law enforcement 101: If you have to unholster your weapon and draw it, you don't aim to wound. There's a reason for that. You start trying to be Robocop and you can hurt bystanders. Unholstering a weapon is the last resort; not a time to play Lone Ranger & look to aim for a leg. — Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) January 16, 2023

I can't tell if Joe Biden is purposefully misconstruing the gun issue for politics or if he's really just that ignorant. There's literally no such thing as shooting to wound. It's just not possible https://t.co/KLS8g8lgz3 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 16, 2023

Maybe it’s a little of Column A and a little of Column B.

In fairness, Joe Biden is a moron. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) January 16, 2023

Exactly. It’s important to always bear that in mind.

