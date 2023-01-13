Remember that little streak of fake Atlantic headlines and bylines? More than one set took aim specifically at Tom Nichols, who — let’s face it — deserves to be singled out for mockery (which is really saying something considering some of the other bylines at The Atlantic).

Anyway, pre-Musk Twitter kinda tried to crack down on those because they were “misinformation,” even though they technically fall more under the umbrella of “fake, but accurate.” These days, it’s a bit easier to post parody and satire and not get flagged for it. So, when we first saw this Atlantic headline, we understandably thought it might be another clever parody:

Imagine our shock when we looked into it and realized that it is, in fact, 100% real:

Guess we missed it back in October when they first put it out. Maybe we were too busy with midterm election stuff.

Or maybe we were just in denial about the dangers of MeDiUm CoViD!

Regular COVID wasn’t scary enough. Long COVID was more sinister than regular COVID, but still. Not sufficiently scary. Enter medium COVID.

We’re not supposed to be rolling our eyes at this, but dammit, we can’t help ourselves.

All attempts at fear porn are weak, when you get down to it. Look at all the homicidal-gas-stove stuff.

It’s physically impossible to take The Atlantic seriously now.

Laughs are probably the only thing The Atlantic is good for these days.

