Remember that little streak of fake Atlantic headlines and bylines? More than one set took aim specifically at Tom Nichols, who — let’s face it — deserves to be singled out for mockery (which is really saying something considering some of the other bylines at The Atlantic).

Anyway, pre-Musk Twitter kinda tried to crack down on those because they were “misinformation,” even though they technically fall more under the umbrella of “fake, but accurate.” These days, it’s a bit easier to post parody and satire and not get flagged for it. So, when we first saw this Atlantic headline, we understandably thought it might be another clever parody:

Medium Covid 🤡🤡🤡 COME ON!!! pic.twitter.com/WRFVMUYNjg — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) January 13, 2023

Imagine our shock when we looked into it and realized that it is, in fact, 100% real:

The first few weeks or months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection may be the most dangerous. @BenMazer on the neglected perils of medium COVID: https://t.co/uJrIXeZefL — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) October 17, 2022

Guess we missed it back in October when they first put it out. Maybe we were too busy with midterm election stuff.

Or maybe we were just in denial about the dangers of MeDiUm CoViD!

Regular COVID wasn’t scary enough. Long COVID was more sinister than regular COVID, but still. Not sufficiently scary. Enter medium COVID.

First it was plain COVID

Shortly after they gave us asymptomatic COVID.

Then came long COVID.

Followed by breakthrough COVID.

Now they invented medium COVID.

What's next? Reminder, these are the same folks who want COVID amnesty. pic.twitter.com/a6vYhwJES1 — Martyupnorth's fact-checking twin brother® 🚜 (@Martyupnorth_2) December 14, 2022

"how was your bout with covid?"

"kind of medium."

"oh my goodness i'm so sorry." https://t.co/cqN05tT72G — golden pup (@Golden_Pup) January 9, 2023

We’re not supposed to be rolling our eyes at this, but dammit, we can’t help ourselves.

OMG – “Medium Covid” 😂😂😂 pathetic https://t.co/E1wgJhFclD — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 13, 2023

Medium covid is a weak attempt at fear porn. — Daniel Kotzin (@danielkotzin) January 13, 2023

All attempts at fear porn are weak, when you get down to it. Look at all the homicidal-gas-stove stuff.

I said “medium Covid” as a joke last year. Now it’s a thing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vWCJP0rMPk — Jerm Warfare (@RealJermWarfare) January 13, 2023

It’s physically impossible to take The Atlantic seriously now.

It's called "Medium COVID" because you need to consult a psychic to know if you have it. — Mike Hyland (@hylandit) January 13, 2023

🤣😂 This is too choice. Medium Covid. That's correct. The new marketing strategy, diversify product. When it comes in Extra Medium and a variety of colors then call me.@TheAtlantic… Thanks for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/kocOTmBxRh — MiggyMack 🙂 (@MiggyMackAttack) January 13, 2023

Laughs are probably the only thing The Atlantic is good for these days.

