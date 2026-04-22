With Kash Patel Closing in on the SPLC, Judiciary Dems Want Him to Take This Problematic Drinker Test

Earlier this week after the Department of Justice announced an 11-count indictment of The Southern Poverty Law Center, the timing of the "bombshell" report about Kash Patel from The Atlantic made even more sense.

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Here's what the SPLC is being charged with:

This evening: @DAGToddBlanche and I are announcing an 11 count indictment against the Southen Poverty Law Center.



Charges include wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.



The SPLC allegedly engaged in a… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 21, 2026

"The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public. They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups - even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes."

The Democrats were of course alarmed by the charges against the SPLC.

Just kidding!

The Dems are instead trying to give Patel a field sobriety test in the House chamber:

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding that FBI Director Kash Patel fill out a screening test used to assess “harmful patterns of alcohol consumption" following allegations published in an Atlantic article. https://t.co/usNQ7yMtO8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 22, 2026

Here’s the questionnaire that House Judiciary Committee Democrats have asked Kash Patel to answer and submit



====> pic.twitter.com/mkL4npjbUE — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 22, 2026

Patel should respond by sending the House Dems a bottle of Jack Daniels wrapped in a copy of the SPLC indictment.

The Dems' attempt to run the government based on claims in a lefty rag like The Atlantic need to be laughed off like the joke that it is.

The article with anonymous sources, yes



Take a screening test because partisan rag *the Atlantic* wrote a "trust me, bro" article



Got it — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) April 22, 2026

sounds totally legit and not because he's investigating them. — Wirra (@wirraone) April 22, 2026

Oh sure! The timing of the release of The Atlantic's hit piece had NOTHING to do with the SPLC investigation (cue massive eye roll).

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