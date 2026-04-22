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With Kash Patel Closing in on the SPLC, Judiciary Dems Want Him to Take This Problematic Drinker Test

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Earlier this week after the Department of Justice announced an 11-count indictment of The Southern Poverty Law Center, the timing of the "bombshell" report about Kash Patel from The Atlantic made even more sense. 

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Here's what the SPLC is being charged with:

"The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public. They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups - even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes."

The Democrats were of course alarmed by the charges against the SPLC.

Just kidding!

The Dems are instead trying to give Patel a field sobriety test in the House chamber: 

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Patel should respond by sending the House Dems a bottle of Jack Daniels wrapped in a copy of the SPLC indictment. 

The Dems' attempt to run the government based on claims in a lefty rag like The Atlantic need to be laughed off like the joke that it is. 

Oh sure! The timing of the release of The Atlantic's hit piece had NOTHING to do with the SPLC investigation (cue massive eye roll). 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy (including their attempts to prevent criminals from being held accountable). 

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