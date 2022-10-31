Now that it’s become abundantly clear that there was something to the complaints and warnings from critics of harsh lockdowns and school closures and forbidden hospital visits, maybe it’s time for us to do a little soul-searching and see if we can find it in our hearts to let bygones be bygones:

Emily Oster’s piece concludes:

The standard saying is that those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. But dwelling on the mistakes of history can lead to a repetitive doom loop as well. Let’s acknowledge that we made complicated choices in the face of deep uncertainty, and then try to work together to build back and move forward.

Pandemic amnesty. Well, that certainly is an idea.

Or (and we’re just thinking out loud here):

Not just no, but:

Yeah, sorry, but that’s pretty much where we’re at as well.

Back when the pandemic started, nobody, not even the scientists, knew exactly what we were dealing with. It made sense to be extremely cautious. But as time went on and it became apparent that, often enough, the solutions to the problem were causing more damage than the problem itself, the “experts” should have re-evaluated where we were at. They didn’t. Despite all of the warnings, despite all of the warnings that came to fruition, they refused to admit that they’d been wrong. They refused to see what was right in front of them. And, in almost every case, they refused to apologize. That’s maybe the most egregious offense of them all.

And that’s why we can’t just wipe the slate clean and pretend none of this ever happened.

We don’t want to be friends. That ship has sailed.

If the Randi Weingartens and the Anthony Faucis of the world would prostrate themselves before us and admit that they’d been wrong about a lot of things — or, in some cases, all of the things — we could maybe start to think about forgiveness. But as long as they choose to lie and gaslight, we’re not willing to forgive. And we’ll never forget.

