Even though, according to President Joe Biden, “It’s not like people are sitting around a table somewhere in Central America saying ‘I got a great idea. Let’s sell everything we have. Let’s give it to a coyote'” and risk our lives to cross illegally into the United States over the southern border,” the fact remains that a lot of prospective illegal immigrants actually do that very thing and have that very conversation, or at least a very similar conversation.

And what can we do to help those people? Well, if they happen to have not sold their smartphones to a coyote, there’s an app out there that could be the solution to their problems:

Why didn’t someone think of this sooner?

An app for scheduling appointments with CBP to make a claim for asylum. It’s so simple in its brilliance.

That actually would’ve been a better name. “CBP One” is a bit boring. No real pizzazz. Oh well. Maybe next time, huh?

Millennial staffers whose hearts and brains are definitely in the right place.

Or … not:

Yeah, you know, come to think of it, this is actually a pretty stupid idea. Shocking considering it’s from the Biden administration, we know.

Joe Biden blames ‘MAGA Republicans’ for border crisis before painting them as paranoid xenophobes

