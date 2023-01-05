Even though, according to President Joe Biden, “It’s not like people are sitting around a table somewhere in Central America saying ‘I got a great idea. Let’s sell everything we have. Let’s give it to a coyote'” and risk our lives to cross illegally into the United States over the southern border,” the fact remains that a lot of prospective illegal immigrants actually do that very thing and have that very conversation, or at least a very similar conversation.

And what can we do to help those people? Well, if they happen to have not sold their smartphones to a coyote, there’s an app out there that could be the solution to their problems:

Biden announces a new plan to stop the surge of illegal border crossings: An "app" that migrants can use to seek asylum in America. pic.twitter.com/5YuC8Pu0hX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 5, 2023

Why didn’t someone think of this sooner?

An app for scheduling appointments with CBP to make a claim for asylum. It’s so simple in its brilliance.

That actually would’ve been a better name. “CBP One” is a bit boring. No real pizzazz. Oh well. Maybe next time, huh?

TFW your immigration plan is just “there’s an app for that” Safe to say millennial staffers are calling the shots https://t.co/ZiOEQcGG6Q — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 5, 2023

Millennial staffers whose hearts and brains are definitely in the right place.

Or … not:

Have fun getting them to register for this. It's an APP run by DHS and collects their personal data. https://t.co/SS5nGJkxS6 pic.twitter.com/xerSkJ6S8Z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2023

Yeah, you know, come to think of it, this is actually a pretty stupid idea. Shocking considering it’s from the Biden administration, we know.

If you don't show up for court dates, chances are you're not going to want to be tracked by an app. — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) January 5, 2023

***

***

