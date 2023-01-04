Far be it from us to tell you what to do with your own body, but we’d like to humbly suggest that you sit down for the following bombshell scoop:

NEW: A nonprofit financed by billionaire George Soros quietly donated $140 million to political causes last year, according to a new docs.

The money flowed from the Open Society Policy Center and,in many cases. to political groups active in the midterms.

https://t.co/JTioOjOulL — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) January 4, 2023

NEW: The donations came in 2021, starting just over a year ago and in the buildup to the midterms. The money from the Soros backed group went toward organizations focusing on issues tied back to the Democratic Party. https://t.co/TxMgSLlCvE — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) January 4, 2023

Shocked… SHOCKED i say https://t.co/9A5tuqIvzT — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) January 4, 2023

More from CNBC:

Soros, who personally donated $170 million during the 2022 midterms to Democratic candidates and campaigns on top of that, spread the additional largess through the Open Society Policy Center — a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that falls under the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations network, according to a copy of its 2021 tax filing, which was obtained by CNBC and is the most recent data available. The Open Society Policy Center also doled out $138 million to advocacy groups and causes in 2020. Two of Soros’ children sit on its board, the tax filings and its website show. The donations bring Soros’ contributions to political campaigns and causes since January 2020 to roughly half a billion dollars — at the least — most of it steered through dark money nonprofit groups and going largely toward political causes aligned with the Democratic Party. Soros’ nonprofit donations don’t always go directly to political causes. The funds sometimes flow from one of his nonprofits, then to another, before being spent on the advertising, organizing and social media campaigns that directly reach voters.

Where’s the rage-filled tirade from Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse? If there’s one thing he hates — other than black people at his beach clubs, that is — it’s dark money.

🚨🚨🚨 Wow any comment from biggest hypocrite in the senate @SheldonforRI on this flood of left wing dark money?? https://t.co/mTXqwnbfIJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 4, 2023

You around, @SenWhitehouse, or at your all-white beachclub? Found your dark money… https://t.co/VV7p6QyiLW — Shay (@DeplorableShay) January 4, 2023

That money is as dark as Whitehouse’s beach club is white. And we shouldn’t expect Whitehouse — or any other Democrat — to say a damn thing about it.

Dem crocodile tears about “dark money” are one of the biggest punch lines in politics —> https://t.co/un9fHmNiN9 — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) January 4, 2023

Dems love them some dark money when they’re the beneficiaries of it. And in the case of George Soros’ money, they benefit quite handsomely and quite frequently.

Democrats hate dark money and billionaires buying elections — unless it’s their dark money and billionaires buying elections. https://t.co/N4eMCPkJW5 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 4, 2023

Don’t ever let a Democrat lecture about dark-money or billionaires influencing politics. The hypocrisy is astounding. https://t.co/miUx7bJzWq — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 4, 2023

