Far be it from us to tell you what to do with your own body, but we’d like to humbly suggest that you sit down for the following bombshell scoop:

Were you sitting down? Don’t blame us if you passed out on the floor. We tried to warn you.

Soros, who personally donated $170 million during the 2022 midterms to Democratic candidates and campaigns on top of that, spread the additional largess through the Open Society Policy Center — a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that falls under the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations network, according to a copy of its 2021 tax filing, which was obtained by CNBC and is the most recent data available. The Open Society Policy Center also doled out $138 million to advocacy groups and causes in 2020. Two of Soros’ children sit on its board, the tax filings and its website show.

The donations bring Soros’ contributions to political campaigns and causes since January 2020 to roughly half a billion dollars — at the least — most of it steered through dark money nonprofit groups and going largely toward political causes aligned with the Democratic Party.

Soros’ nonprofit donations don’t always go directly to political causes. The funds sometimes flow from one of his nonprofits, then to another, before being spent on the advertising, organizing and social media campaigns that directly reach voters.

So sometimes George Soros likes to take the scenic route with his dark money. Keeps it interesting, if nothing else.

Just in case you’re short on time:

George has been quite the busy little bee!

Where’s the rage-filled tirade from Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse? If there’s one thing he hates — other than black people at his beach clubs, that is — it’s dark money.

That money is as dark as Whitehouse’s beach club is white. And we shouldn’t expect Whitehouse — or any other Democrat — to say a damn thing about it.

Dems love them some dark money when they’re the beneficiaries of it. And in the case of George Soros’ money, they benefit quite handsomely and quite frequently.

