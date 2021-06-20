Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called Juneteenth a “meaningful and historic acknowledgment of our past to help carry us forward toward justice” in this heartfelt tweet on Saturday:

Across the country, Americans will join their friends and neighbors to celebrate #Juneteenth as a federal holiday. This is a meaningful and historic acknowledgement of our past to help carry us forward toward justice. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 19, 2021

This is the same Sen. Whitehouse who also defended his membership in an elite all-white beach club, saying they’re “a long tradition in Rhode Island”:

A local Rhode Island outlet finds Senator Whitehouse doesn’t have a good answer on his membership in an all-white beach club. https://t.co/wzh7CJrhhz — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 20, 2021

Watch for yourself:

SHELDON WHITEHOUSE, his wife & their families have been members of an all-white private beach club for decades. “It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island & there are many of them & I think we just need to work our way through the issues,” @SenWhitehouse said https://t.co/EA7rnkRiAX pic.twitter.com/gwaphKBYWq — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 20, 2021

Oh, and Sen. Whitehouse said he’d quit the club, too:

In 2006, during SHELDON WHITEHOUSE's first successful campaign for Senate, he reportedly promised to end his membership in the all-white Bailey's Beach Club in Newport, Rhode Island. Instead, he consolidated his ownership with his wife & remained a memberhttps://t.co/ys8G7CsR6O — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 20, 2021

At least they’re not antisemitic?

Here is how one lifelong member of Bailey’s Beach Club described its membership back in 2003: “Jewish, yes. … Blacks, not really.” https://t.co/h01FVEeVPb — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 20, 2021

We’re really looking forward to CNN and MSNBC covering this:

I wonder what Joy Reid is going to think of this. She was gushing over Sen. Whitehouse less than a week ago over his dark money crusade when she had him on her show. https://t.co/OaARc6BonG https://t.co/uHcFrh34KL — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) June 21, 2021

They’re all such hypocrites:

These limousine liberals are-HYPOCRITICAL! ⁦@SenWhitehouse⁩ defends being a member & investor in All-White RI Club saying: “It’s a Long Tradition in RI” Be a leader & cancel membership! Donald J. Trump sued to force Palm Beach clubs to integrate! https://t.co/ciSBuwhKAr — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) June 20, 2021

***