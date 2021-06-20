Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called Juneteenth a “meaningful and historic acknowledgment of our past to help carry us forward toward justice” in this heartfelt tweet on Saturday:

This is the same Sen. Whitehouse who also defended his membership in an elite all-white beach club, saying they’re “a long tradition in Rhode Island”:

Watch for yourself:

Oh, and Sen. Whitehouse said he’d quit the club, too:

At least they’re not antisemitic?

We’re really looking forward to CNN and MSNBC covering this:

They’re all such hypocrites:

***

 

