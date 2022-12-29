Democrat Ben Cardin has been a U.S. Senator since 2007. Before that, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 20 years. That’s a pretty long congressional career. Certainly long enough to have a keen understanding of our Bill of Rights.

And yet, 35-plus years in politics evidently still hasn’t been enough time for Ben Cardin:

And we should be more aggressive … why, exactly? Because Europe is more aggressive in cracking down on free speech? Last time we checked, Europe doesn’t have a First Amendment. That right there is a great argument against taking our cues on rights from Europe.

But yeah. This business about not being protected under the First Amendment “if you espouse hate” is some steaming BS.

Even misinformation is protected by the First Amendment. That’s good news for Ben Cardin.

And Ben Cardin is bad news for the rest of us.

Not last time we checked. Or ever.

Trending

This sort of stuff may fly with people like David French, provided that the “hate speech” is being directed at Democrats and liberals, but here in America, at least as of yet, that’s not how any of this works.

For Democrats, “hate speech” is “any speech we hate.”

It’s entirely possible that Cardin doesn’t know this. It’s also possible — and probably even more likely — that he knows full well that the First Amendment also protects “hate speech” and is purposely trying to deceive Americans.

Oh, there should be no doubt whatsoever that he doesn’t give a hoot about the Constitution.

A *Democratic* U.S. Senator.

Pathetic.

If Ben Cardin can’t pass a basic civics test, he should indeed resign. And if he can pass one and therefore knows that he’s peddling lies, well, he should still resign.

***

Related:

Dem Sen. Ben Cardin’s message to the millions of Americans worried about even more powerful IRS is not remotely reassuring

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben CardinFirst Amendmentfree speechFreedom of speechhate speechinternetspeech