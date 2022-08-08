If you’re one of those stupid rubes who’s currently very concerned about the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” bestowing unprecedented power upon the IRS, well, Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin has a message for you:

Transcript:

Host: “Can you understand how 87,000 new IRS agents would scare the heck out of millions of Americans?”

Cardin: “Millions of Americans aren’t going to be impacted by that, although they’re getting better service from the IRS. Having their telephone answered, getting the questions they need in order to comply with our tax laws. The auditing’s gonna be focused on those of high income, the large corporations, etc. So, there’s no reason to be fearful. And if you paid your taxes and if you complied with our laws you should want to make sure everyone else does that.”

Oh, well. In that case, we have nothing to worry about! The government never goes after people who didn’t do anything wrong!

Americans who aren’t high-income Americans or CEOs of large corporations still have plenty to worry about.

And Cardin knows full-well that middle-class Americans who are targeted for IRS audits won’t have the financial resources of high-earners and corporations to be able to fight back against the IRS. Tons of Americans are gonna get screwed, and they have ample reason to be fearful.

*The Democrats don’t care.

Everyone else should be terrified.

