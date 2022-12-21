Earlier, we told you about David French’s most recent horrendously awful take on the Twitter Files.

Spoiler alert: David really doesn’t care if the FBI colluded with Twitter to violate the First Amendment on the Biden campaign’s behalf, and also, according to him, they didn’t.

Spoiler alert: It’s a lousy piece.

But you don’t even have to read it to know that. Just look at the sort of person who has decided to promote it:

It’s almost like Chris Krebs and David French don’t understand how the First Amendment works. Or, rather, choose not to understand it.

So is Krebs, for what it’s worth. He’s a lawyer as well as the former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

What a comfort it is to know that he apparently has no concerns whatsoever about the FBI and Biden campaign engaging in concerted and very detailed efforts to censor non-liberal media outlets and private citizens.

Krebs is the Senior Newmark Fellow in Cybersecurity at the Aspen Institute.

Recall that the Aspen Institute came up earlier this week in Michael Shellenberger’s Twitter Files, Part 7. And it wasn’t in a way that was flattering to them.

Well, clearly David French and Chris Krebs are just fine with it.

