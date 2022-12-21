Earlier this month, The Dispatch’s David French weighed in on the Twitter Files and, quite frankly, didn’t seem to think there was much there to get worked up about.

That’s not what Musk was referring to. At least it’s not all that Musk was referring to. Suggesting that this was about protecting Hunter Biden’s dignity is so insanely intellectually dishonest, and French is in good (re: pathetic) company in making such a suggestion. By focusing on the pornographic photos of Hunter Biden, kneejerk Biden administration defenders are willfully engaged in an effort to distract the public from the real story of the laptop: the evidence of the Biden administration’s extremely shady foreign dealings.

That’s exactly right. And David accidentally admitted it in tweet that he’s since deleted and, um, corrected:

He totally didn’t mean to say “Biden administration.” But he did say it, didn’t he? And it was still in line with his opinion on the matter.

We’re right there with you, Kaitlin.

Ahem:

“The First Amendment is not implicated.” Which is it, David? Do we need to think through the First Amendment implications, or are there no First Amendment implications?

The FBI definitely understood the guardrails; that’s how they knew how to destroy them.

Harsh but fair.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

