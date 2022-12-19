SIREN: Very Important January 6 committee news. Prepare to be shocked (read: it’s pretty much what you expected):

Well alrighty then.

 

For more on this decision, let’s hear from Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin:

Let’s pause for a second and think about that last one. Anyone familiar with Jamie Raskin’s body of work should be rolling their eyes right about now.

 

Raskin indeed tried to subvert the outcome of the 2016 election. Maybe someone should recommend bringing criminal charges against Jamie Raskin.

Actually, maybe someone will. And Raskin and the January 6 committee will have only themselves to blame.

You could argue that the fourth one could be used as well, given what we witnessed from Democrats when Trump won in 2016 and while he was in office.

Yep.

It’s true, though. Making false statements and obstructing official proceedings are practically required duties for members of U.S. Congress now.

Better wear spiked boots, lefties. Because this slope is about to get real slippery.

***

WATCH: Here’s Democratic January 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin unapologetically sowing the seeds of insurrection

Here’s someone defending Rep. Jamie Raskin’s allegation that the 2000 election was stolen

***

