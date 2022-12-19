SIREN: Very Important January 6 committee news. Prepare to be shocked (read: it’s pretty much what you expected):

It's official, via @RepRaskin: Jan. 6 committee recommends federal prosecutors bring criminal charges against Trump for conspiring to make a false statement. Says committee believes Trump, John Eastman and other committed obstruction of justice as well — Gram Slattery (@G_Slattery) December 19, 2022

Jan. 6 committee now recommending federal prosecution of Trump for assisting insurrection, via @RepRaskin — Gram Slattery (@G_Slattery) December 19, 2022

Well alrighty then.

BREAKING: The January 6 committee has voted to make four criminal referrals to the Justice Department for former President Trump: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting or assisting an insurrection pic.twitter.com/aBYFpAA4nt — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 19, 2022

For more on this decision, let’s hear from Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin:

Raskin: The first criminal statute we invoked for referral therefore is title 18 section 1512 C, which makes it unlawful for anyone to corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of the

United States government. pic.twitter.com/fahJaxAFiT — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2022

Raskin: Second, we believe that there is more than sufficient evidence to refer former president Donald J. Trump, John Eastman, and others, for violating title 18 section 371. This statute makes it a crime to conspire to defraud the United States pic.twitter.com/x660jf7WrW — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2022

Raskin: we make a referral based on title 18 section 1011, which saying knowingly and willfully make false statements to the federal government. pic.twitter.com/NoD9TE0FCw — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2022

Here comes the referral for insurrection pic.twitter.com/W8gDCw3Lvl — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2022

Let’s pause for a second and think about that last one. Anyone familiar with Jamie Raskin’s body of work should be rolling their eyes right about now.

The person who made this announcement was Rep. Jamie Raskin who objected to the certification of the 2016 election based on the lie that Russia installed Trump as president — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 19, 2022

Here is @RepRaskin making a criminal referral of President Trump for "defrauding the US" for trying to defeat Biden's certification by "deceitful and honest means." Raskin objected to the certification of Trump's victory in 2016 on the basis that he was installed by Russia. pic.twitter.com/ulLhYIzsmZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 19, 2022

Raskin indeed tried to subvert the outcome of the 2016 election. Maybe someone should recommend bringing criminal charges against Jamie Raskin.

Actually, maybe someone will. And Raskin and the January 6 committee will have only themselves to blame.

The first three of these would very plausibly be used by the next Republicans President to prosecute Democratic politicians and officials. https://t.co/U0bohol5Dv — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) December 19, 2022

You could argue that the fourth one could be used as well, given what we witnessed from Democrats when Trump won in 2016 and while he was in office.

Every one of these can be applied to multiple Dems after the 2016 election lmaooo https://t.co/gP7AUh6ysH — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) December 19, 2022

Yep.

If "conspiracy to make a false statement" and "obstruction of an official proceeding" were prosecutable crimes for politicians, we would have barely any Congressmen left. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) December 19, 2022

It’s true, though. Making false statements and obstructing official proceedings are practically required duties for members of U.S. Congress now.

If "obstruction of an official proceeding" becomes a commonly prosecuted offense, we will be throwing thousands of left-wing protesters in jail every year. Good luck with this. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) December 19, 2022

Better wear spiked boots, lefties. Because this slope is about to get real slippery.

***

***

