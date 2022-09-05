If you haven’t already had a chance to watch this new video from RNC Research featuring Democrats denying the results of free and fair elections, stop what you’re doing and check it out:

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin also makes an appearance, about halfway through the video. If you’re short on time, here’s what he said:

“The court has been thwarting formation of the popular will, the most spectacular example being Bush versus Gore, where the majority, by a 5-4 vote, enjoined the counting of more than 100,000 ballots in Florida and essentially gave America its first court-appointed president.”

Now, the video’s full of election denialism from the likes of Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Maxine Waters, and Terry McAuliffe, to name just a few. So what’s so interesting about Jamie Raskin?

Well, Jamie Raskin notably serves on the January 6 committee, which, as you may recall, is all about how Donald Trump spearheading the narrative that the 2020 election was stolen led to the Capitol riots:

How did someone like Jamie Raskin, who has a documented history of denying election results and advancing conspiracy theories about stolen elections, get a plum spot on the January 6 committee? Seems problematic, no?

Where’s the righteous indignation from Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger? They should refuse to participate any further in the proceedings unless Jamie Raskin is removed from the committee, or possibly removed from office.

Democratic and liberal voters outraged by the results of the 2000 election could very easily have heard Raskin’s remarks as a call for insurrection!

The public deserves some kind of response, at the very least.

Fact-check: True.

