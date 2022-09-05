If you haven’t already had a chance to watch this new video from RNC Research featuring Democrats denying the results of free and fair elections, stop what you’re doing and check it out:

Here is ten straight minutes of Democrats denying election results.pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2022

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin also makes an appearance, about halfway through the video. If you’re short on time, here’s what he said:

“The court has been thwarting formation of the popular will, the most spectacular example being Bush versus Gore, where the majority, by a 5-4 vote, enjoined the counting of more than 100,000 ballots in Florida and essentially gave America its first court-appointed president.”

Incredible work by the RNC to find a 2003 (!) clip of Jamie Raskin saying that the 2000 presidential election was stolen. https://t.co/r7hXAj6KVl pic.twitter.com/0uo57szWWM — max (@MaxNordau) September 5, 2022

Now, the video’s full of election denialism from the likes of Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Maxine Waters, and Terry McAuliffe, to name just a few. So what’s so interesting about Jamie Raskin?

Well, Jamie Raskin notably serves on the January 6 committee, which, as you may recall, is all about how Donald Trump spearheading the narrative that the 2020 election was stolen led to the Capitol riots:

The same Jamie Raskin serves alongside @Liz_Cheney and @AdamKinzinger on the January 6th committee, which is supposedly designed to figure out why stolen election conspiracy theories led to the riots on January 6th. https://t.co/3x3q9T632K — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 5, 2022

How did someone like Jamie Raskin, who has a documented history of denying election results and advancing conspiracy theories about stolen elections, get a plum spot on the January 6 committee? Seems problematic, no?

oh man, i am so surprised jamie raskin of the 1/6 committee is a unrepentant election conspiracy theorist. so totally shocked he is regurgitating this very mainstream idea from dem circles. https://t.co/fz2gVlAOim — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 5, 2022

I think this is a biggie. — Debbie (@oldyfab) September 5, 2022

Where’s the righteous indignation from Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger? They should refuse to participate any further in the proceedings unless Jamie Raskin is removed from the committee, or possibly removed from office.

What's so great about that video is that it blows up the assertion that Raskin wasn't actually trying to overturn the election, i.e. that he was just seeking some kind of ineffective procedural result. No, he wanted to overturn the election. https://t.co/Okmz7Iazqf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2022

Democratic and liberal voters outraged by the results of the 2000 election could very easily have heard Raskin’s remarks as a call for insurrection!

The public deserves some kind of response, at the very least.

Fraudulent cowards and grifters, all of them. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 5, 2022

Fact-check: True.

Nice but they are not bothered one bit by hypocrisy. In part because they rarely are held to account. Just living in the moment with confidence their besties is Big Media and Big Tech will carry their water. — HD Lanzoni (@EGadsden1776) September 5, 2022

***

Related:

Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 committee has found more evidence on Donald Trump than just ‘incitement’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!