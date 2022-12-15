Are you one of those horrible people who have a problem with drag artists performing for children? Well, you might think you’re just concerned about kids’ welfare and don’t believe that kids should be exposed to adult-oriented sexual material. But you’re wrong.

It turns out, you’re nothing but a raging dragphobe. At least according to GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis:

Wow. You learn new something every day.

One thing that’s not new is that GLAAD is being insanely intellectually dishonest and terrible.

GLAAD has no love for children. And no one should have any love for GLAAD.

Because GLAAD’s problem isn’t with groomers; it’s with people who call out the groomers.

We literally have no problem with drag shows for adults; when you bring kids into it, that’s when we get angry.

It’s really not. At all.

And you know what? If wanting to protect kids from sexual predators is “dragphobic,” then we’ll wear the “dragphobe” label. Proudly.

