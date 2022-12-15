Are you one of those horrible people who have a problem with drag artists performing for children? Well, you might think you’re just concerned about kids’ welfare and don’t believe that kids should be exposed to adult-oriented sexual material. But you’re wrong.

It turns out, you’re nothing but a raging dragphobe. At least according to GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis:

Dragphobia is on the Rise: "There is clear and present danger against our community and threats… we really haven't seen it at this level in over a decade, if ever." @sarahkateellis @TheTakeawayhttps://t.co/TrJwmTZvrg — GLAAD (@glaad) December 12, 2022

Wow. You learn new something every day.

New hate speech just dropped https://t.co/UY96ARA7OC — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 15, 2022

One thing that’s not new is that GLAAD is being insanely intellectually dishonest and terrible.

Lmfaooo dragphobia 🫵🤣 — Donny (@DonnyOvThaDead) December 15, 2022

Oh for the love of… https://t.co/j9cEFlYCfa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 15, 2022

GLAAD has no love for children. And no one should have any love for GLAAD.

Why not just stop involving kids then — Cluelessworld🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@lovebug12037609) December 15, 2022

Because GLAAD’s problem isn’t with groomers; it’s with people who call out the groomers.

No one would be talking about drag queens if drag queens weren’t performing for children. https://t.co/JI9JRKw4oh — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 15, 2022

We literally have no problem with drag shows for adults; when you bring kids into it, that’s when we get angry.

Stop performing for children. Done and done. Can we get a poll on this? I simply do not believe this is a hill the majority of us want to die on. https://t.co/kNK3hIRIXR — Little Miss Information (@MissInfoMatron) December 15, 2022

Keep drag, a highly-sexualised subculture and entertainment for adults, away from young children.

This isn't hard. — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) December 15, 2022

It’s really not. At all.

And you know what? If wanting to protect kids from sexual predators is “dragphobic,” then we’ll wear the “dragphobe” label. Proudly.

***

Related:

@LibsofTikTok sheds light on what Biden’s promoting with drag artists at Respect for Marriage Act event

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!