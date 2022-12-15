Are you one of those horrible people who have a problem with drag artists performing for children? Well, you might think you’re just concerned about kids’ welfare and don’t believe that kids should be exposed to adult-oriented sexual material. But you’re wrong.
It turns out, you’re nothing but a raging dragphobe. At least according to GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis:
Dragphobia is on the Rise: "There is clear and present danger against our community and threats… we really haven't seen it at this level in over a decade, if ever." @sarahkateellis @TheTakeawayhttps://t.co/TrJwmTZvrg
— GLAAD (@glaad) December 12, 2022
Wow. You learn new something every day.
New hate speech just dropped https://t.co/UY96ARA7OC
— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 15, 2022
One thing that’s not new is that GLAAD is being insanely intellectually dishonest and terrible.
Lmfaooo dragphobia 🫵🤣
— Donny (@DonnyOvThaDead) December 15, 2022
Oh for the love of… https://t.co/j9cEFlYCfa
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 15, 2022
GLAAD has no love for children. And no one should have any love for GLAAD.
Why not just stop involving kids then
— Cluelessworld🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@lovebug12037609) December 15, 2022
Because GLAAD’s problem isn’t with groomers; it’s with people who call out the groomers.
No one would be talking about drag queens if drag queens weren’t performing for children. https://t.co/JI9JRKw4oh
— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 15, 2022
We literally have no problem with drag shows for adults; when you bring kids into it, that’s when we get angry.
Stop performing for children. Done and done. Can we get a poll on this? I simply do not believe this is a hill the majority of us want to die on. https://t.co/kNK3hIRIXR
— Little Miss Information (@MissInfoMatron) December 15, 2022
Keep drag, a highly-sexualised subculture and entertainment for adults, away from young children.
This isn't hard.
— Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) December 15, 2022
It’s really not. At all.
And you know what? If wanting to protect kids from sexual predators is “dragphobic,” then we’ll wear the “dragphobe” label. Proudly.
