You may not be familiar with Erica Marsh, but rest assured that she’s very familiar with Elon Musk. And she’s got it on good authority that he’s going down:

BREAKING: Prominent attorneys are investigating whether Elon Musk lied on his application for U.S. citizenship. If it shows that he lied anywhere on the application, its likely he could be stripped of his of U.S. citizenship and deported. — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) December 13, 2022

Here’s Erica’s Twitter bio, if you’d like to have a look:

She’s got “report” in her Twitter handle, so you know you can trust her.

She’s been Birdwatch’d for her tweet about Musk:

But who are we to question her … or any of the multiple accounts that have tweeted something very similar?

Who sent you this talking point to copy and paste? — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 14, 2022

Do you all get a daily script emailed to you? pic.twitter.com/t6J4Duc7j5 — Redpillpatriot (@redpill2138) December 14, 2022

That’s certainly what it looks like.

Why is it that every time there's bot activity on Twitter, it usually comes from the left? Here's a bunch of bots, or NPCs, repeating the same exact lines about @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/PKreTcu7dC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 14, 2022

The drones were sent their script: https://t.co/8IVlJohQVk pic.twitter.com/PxOEuUzeJq — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) December 14, 2022

Just a wee bit, perhaps.

Yes I'm making that a thing. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 14, 2022

Go for it, dude. Because the poorly-camouflaged left-wing bots are definitely a thing.

Seriously, it’s so weird when they do this. As if no one is gonna notice.

Maybe “Erica Marsh” or whoever is ultimately behind this are also hoping that no one is gonna notice their anti-immigrant xenophobia.

Cool cool, love to see immigrants publicly and gleefully persecuted and deported for thinking or saying the wrong thing. Very cool. Not at all a dystopian dream of 20th century dictators. — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) December 14, 2022

How the turntables …

No borders, no nations, no more deporta– Wait a minute! https://t.co/cAFjrgPr51 — Jim Antle (@jimantle) December 14, 2022

All those people who said "People aren't illegal" suddenly want to know if Elon is illegal. Let that sink in. https://t.co/7DYJXxVy4X — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 14, 2022

It’s almost as if all those people are hypocrites.

So now you care about legal immigration? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) December 14, 2022

No, they care about getting rid of Elon Musk for posing a threat to their Twitter hegemony. That’s why they’re willing to channel the Birther movement.

Just the one immigrant, then? https://t.co/nfXyp0ACwi — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) December 14, 2022

Just the one. At least for now. Musk is a pretty big fish, after all. Once they take him out, they’ll turn their attention to the minnows.

Aren't these…….the same people who refuse to deport millions of illegal aliens? [Checks notes] Oh, it's because illegal aliens will vote Democrat and @elonmusk won't. Got it. pic.twitter.com/GFqUvtJR7s — MRS. MASSACRE (@Missus_Massacre) December 14, 2022

Try and keep up, please.

Dems normally // Dems when an immigrant buys the bird app pic.twitter.com/ocFNHe7GlZ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 14, 2022

Elon Musk’s tenure hasn’t been very long yet, but it’s already been quite eye-opening.

AA, but for progressives addicted to their own hypocrisy https://t.co/dKKmHXNzcy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

