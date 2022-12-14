You may not be familiar with Erica Marsh, but rest assured that she’s very familiar with Elon Musk. And she’s got it on good authority that he’s going down:

Here’s Erica’s Twitter bio, if you’d like to have a look:

She’s got “report” in her Twitter handle, so you know you can trust her.

She’s been Birdwatch’d for her tweet about Musk:

But who are we to question her … or any of the multiple accounts that have tweeted something very similar?

That’s certainly what it looks like.

Just a wee bit, perhaps.

Go for it, dude. Because the poorly-camouflaged left-wing bots are definitely a thing.

Seriously, it’s so weird when they do this. As if no one is gonna notice.

Maybe “Erica Marsh” or whoever is ultimately behind this are also hoping that no one is gonna notice their anti-immigrant xenophobia.

How the turntables …

It’s almost as if all those people are hypocrites.

No, they care about getting rid of Elon Musk for posing a threat to their Twitter hegemony. That’s why they’re willing to channel the Birther movement.

Just the one. At least for now. Musk is a pretty big fish, after all. Once they take him out, they’ll turn their attention to the minnows.

Try and keep up, please.

Elon Musk’s tenure hasn’t been very long yet, but it’s already been quite eye-opening.

***

