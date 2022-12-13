Last week, the Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak reported that a grand jury had found that Loudoun County Public Schools had a “stunning lack” of transparency and “intentional amnesia” surrounding the case of the girl who was raped in a high school bathroom by a biological male student who happened to be wearing a skirt.

You can read Rosiak’s full thread here (we highly recommend it).

And then take heart in the news that at least some of the people who deserve it most are getting what’s been coming to them:

Rosiak is also getting what he deserves, which is credit for his dogged investigative reporting that ultimately led to this outcome for Scott Ziegler and Wayde Byard.

Bravo.

Of course, Rosiak’s not getting all the credit he deserves, at least not from everyone who should be giving it to him. Like the New York Times, for example. Remember when Times opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg dismissed Rosiak’s reporting as “the Right’s big lie about a sexual assault in Virginia”? Rosiak remembers:

We remember it, too. It was shameful and disgusting.

Well, the New York Times doesn’t seem to be in any rush to apologize for smearing Rosiak’s work. In fact, it looks like they’re just going to pretend that none of this ever happened:

For eff’s sake, New York Times.

Heh. Fake, but all too accurate.

That would be far more accurate slogan for the outlet.

They should walk out again.

In other words, don’t hold your breath for the New York Times to acknowledge their massive failure of journalism and integrity.

