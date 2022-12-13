Last week, the Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak reported that a grand jury had found that Loudoun County Public Schools had a “stunning lack” of transparency and “intentional amnesia” surrounding the case of the girl who was raped in a high school bathroom by a biological male student who happened to be wearing a skirt.

Loudoun's schools had a “stunning lack” of transparency around the bathroom rape & “intentional amnesia” when testifying about it, a grand jury said today, adding that it might've indicted LCPS' lawyer for witness tampering if such a law existed in VA.https://t.co/Ibg5J7QnN5 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 6, 2022

You can read Rosiak’s full thread here (we highly recommend it).

And then take heart in the news that at least some of the people who deserve it most are getting what’s been coming to them:

BREAKING: A Loudoun County Judge ordered the unsealing today of four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools employees. @7NewsDC — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 12, 2022

The indictments:



•Scott Ziegler: one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct, and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance.

•Wayde Byard: one count of felony perjury.@7NewsDC — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 12, 2022

The indictments were issued by the special grand jury. — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 12, 2022

Loudoun County’s former Superintendent and the school system’s top spokesperson are now being charged. @7NewsDC https://t.co/A3ZnpSJodK — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 12, 2022

The father of one of the assault victims reacts to the new indictments. “This is just the beginning. This isn't the end.” Story: https://t.co/A3ZnpSJodK pic.twitter.com/NtZ2XjRLV1 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 12, 2022

Rosiak is also getting what he deserves, which is credit for his dogged investigative reporting that ultimately led to this outcome for Scott Ziegler and Wayde Byard.

Two Loudoun County school officials were just criminally indicted for last year's rape coverup thanks to stellar reporting from The Daily Wire ✊ https://t.co/h8fLWSfcTE — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 13, 2022

Bravo.

Loudoun's schools superintendent and spokesman have been indicted for their alleged conduct related to the handling of a bathroom rape exposed by @realDailyWire. Spokesman Wayde Byard did not return a request for comment on his felony perjury charge.https://t.co/vgik76sKXD — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 12, 2022

Of course, Rosiak’s not getting all the credit he deserves, at least not from everyone who should be giving it to him. Like the New York Times, for example. Remember when Times opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg dismissed Rosiak’s reporting as “the Right’s big lie about a sexual assault in Virginia”? Rosiak remembers:

How it started …. How it's going pic.twitter.com/Xc103yyTNj — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 12, 2022

We remember it, too. It was shameful and disgusting.

Well, the New York Times doesn’t seem to be in any rush to apologize for smearing Rosiak’s work. In fact, it looks like they’re just going to pretend that none of this ever happened:

Might be time for the @NYTimes to update readers on the goings on in Loudoun County, Virginia: pic.twitter.com/wGYFfpFgz0 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 12, 2022

For eff’s sake, New York Times.

Ah, yes, the @NYTimes memory hole, founded in 1619 — japecake (@japecake) December 13, 2022

Heh. Fake, but all too accurate.

Totally discrediting. It's not as if there isn't an entire grand jury report that was released to the public that puts the lie to this narrative completely. — MoG1717 (@mog1717) December 13, 2022

All the news that fits the narrative — Let's Go Brandon (@RussianMeddler) December 12, 2022

That would be far more accurate slogan for the outlet.

The NYT’s best day in their entire history may well have been the recent one day strike, when they went the better part of a day without printing lies because the propagandists walked out (all too briefly). — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) December 12, 2022

They should walk out again.

The update will appear on the same page as the apology to Tom Cotton for what they said about his editorial. — Eric Greenbaum (@EricGreenbaum) December 12, 2022

In other words, don’t hold your breath for the New York Times to acknowledge their massive failure of journalism and integrity.

