Earlier this week, the Washington Post’s Justin Jouvenal suggested that Scott Smith’s daughter who was sexually assaulted in a Loudoun County high school bathroom might’ve maybe sort of not totally been a victim.

Leave it to the New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg to make Jouvenal’s awful take seem tame by comparison.

This is bad, folks. Really, really bad:

And what makes it even worse is that there are actually people out there who agree with it.

“It’s only because of conservative media that people know about LCPS’ sexual assault coverup scandal” is not the winning argument you think it is, Jeffrey.

Indeed. With this, Michelle Goldberg has officially cemented her status as human gutter slime.

They’re sticking to their brand, is what they’re doing.

