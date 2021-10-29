Earlier this week, the Washington Post’s Justin Jouvenal suggested that Scott Smith’s daughter who was sexually assaulted in a Loudoun County high school bathroom might’ve maybe sort of not totally been a victim.

A teen testified she met a classmate for consensual sex in the girls’ bathroom of a Loudoun County high school before, but in a May encounter she was sexually assaulted. New details in the case at the center of a firestorm https://t.co/wON6Y7EpRD — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) October 26, 2021

Leave it to the New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg to make Jouvenal’s awful take seem tame by comparison.

This is bad, folks. Really, really bad:

holy shit, new york times. pic.twitter.com/FukPfsZr0o — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 29, 2021

"yeah, the boy raped one girl in a bathroom and sexually assaulted another girl, and the school board covered it up and lied about it during a hearing on transgender policies … but, like, the first case, the one with forcible sodomy, was just a relationship gone bad. BIG LIE." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 29, 2021

And what makes it even worse is that there are actually people out there who agree with it.

"A sad and complicated truth is probably no match for an exquisitely useful lie." https://t.co/cErLdoo9NY — Gremliny Nussboo (@emilynussbaum) October 29, 2021

This is very good. I also think it's worth saying, in a genuinely non-snarky and sincere way, that anti-woke journalism (or whatever you want to call it; you know it exists) is in terrible shape. Way too credulous and prone to confirmation bias. Not great! https://t.co/fSEiAqaPYj — Jeffrey Sachs (@JeffreyASachs) October 29, 2021

“It’s only because of conservative media that people know about LCPS’ sexual assault coverup scandal” is not the winning argument you think it is, Jeffrey.

"she'd previously had two consensual sexual encounters with her attacker" Every. Single. Time. https://t.co/LOBmfwZDV0 — Fëanor’s Revenge (@DeadElfTweeting) October 29, 2021

bad person. just a bad person. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 29, 2021

You're being too kind. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) October 29, 2021

Indeed. With this, Michelle Goldberg has officially cemented her status as human gutter slime.

The rape happened but she wanted it – this is horrible. This person should be ashamed https://t.co/XgxaqohNLY — dadjeans (@dadjeansfit) October 29, 2021

They’re sticking to their brand, is what they’re doing.

to give an idea of the media environment, the New York Times will only let its writers litigate the specifics of a child rape case if it means marginally helping a democrat win a state-wide race https://t.co/iZiTYeNMnB — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 29, 2021

I think this is the problem with how partisan media has become. Each side thinks the other side just believes a bunch of lies or is totally out of their minds, so they don't understand how anyone thinks like that or how they win elections. How about interviewing the girl's dad? https://t.co/YUU7IL2vKM — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 29, 2021

There is no bottom when they're supporting their team. https://t.co/sCxAINHGQq — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) October 29, 2021