When Chris Licht took the reins at CNN, CNN suddenly became worth watching again. Not for the reasons people like Jake Tapper and Chris Cillizza and Brian Stelter (may his memory be a blessing) wanted, of course, but still.

And today, it just became worth watching even more:

Oh my.

Dang.

“Recalibrated reporting strategy.” Sounds sinister!

Talk about a devastating blow to the firefighter community.

“Black Wednesday,” aka:

Ouch.

Hey, it was good enough for coal miners, right?

Honestly, we’re not going to just sit here and revel in the misfortunes of others, even if most, if not all, of those others deserve it.

OK, maybe we’ll revel a little bit. It’s kind of hard not to considering how much time CNN’s “talent” devoted to telling struggling Americans to stop complaining about the economy.

Maybe once they’ve cut out some of the fat and gristle, CNN can give actual journalism a shot.

