When Chris Licht took the reins at CNN, CNN suddenly became worth watching again. Not for the reasons people like Jake Tapper and Chris Cillizza and Brian Stelter (may his memory be a blessing) wanted, of course, but still.

And today, it just became worth watching even more:

Scoop @PuckNews: The long-anticipated CNN layoffs, expected to target hundreds of employees, are underway as of today… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 30, 2022

Oh my.

CNN boss Chris Licht informs employees in an all-staff note that layoffs are underway. Licht says those being notified today are largely paid contributors and then tomorrow CNN "will notify impacted employees." Licht will then provide an update to staff afterward. pic.twitter.com/nD0pt9Ruwj — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2022

Dang.

BREAKING: CNN's Chris Licht announces wave of layoffs amid "a recalibrated reporting strategy." pic.twitter.com/bDvMO2BQD0 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 30, 2022

“Recalibrated reporting strategy.” Sounds sinister!

Uggg, sending love to some of the smartest people in news today. — Sarah Burris 🌻 (@SarahBurris) November 30, 2022

Talk about a devastating blow to the firefighter community.

It's Black Wednesday at CNN https://t.co/9c3g9wKZLc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 30, 2022

“Black Wednesday,” aka:

Big day for the solar panel industry https://t.co/AVk3xPesbk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022

Ouch.

Maybe they can learn to code. — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) November 30, 2022

Hey, it was good enough for coal miners, right?

Honestly, we’re not going to just sit here and revel in the misfortunes of others, even if most, if not all, of those others deserve it.

OK, maybe we’ll revel a little bit. It’s kind of hard not to considering how much time CNN’s “talent” devoted to telling struggling Americans to stop complaining about the economy.

Chris Licht realized you can fire most of your staff and still have things work after seeing @elonmusk do it. https://t.co/rgGGSfCn0n — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) November 30, 2022

Maybe once they’ve cut out some of the fat and gristle, CNN can give actual journalism a shot.

