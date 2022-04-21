By now, you’ve no doubt heard the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery is pulling the plug on CNN+ after the streaming service spent its few weeks of existence on life support.

"It has to be different. It has to be distinctive." CNN Executive VP and Chief Digital Officer Andrew Morse and CNN+ General Manager Alex MacCallum share the unique features of @CNNplus before the streaming service launches on March 29. Follow updates at https://t.co/3Y0NckdFuk pic.twitter.com/UVlsxq4ZTv — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2022

It was definitely distinctive in a “can’t even last a month” way https://t.co/3DbB4hhEl3 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 21, 2022

But according to the memo incoming CEO Chris Licht sent out to employees, everyone who was part of CNN+’s attempt at being a thing should take comfort in knowing that they were part of something truly special and in knowing that a little bit of CNN+ will continue to live on (until CNN just collapses completely, at least).

A portion of the Chris Licht memo to CNN employees about shutting down CNN+ by April 30: pic.twitter.com/yz21LmdSSU — Elahe Izadi | الهه (@ElaheIzadi) April 21, 2022

These things happen. Who knows why?

Oooooorrr, it's a direct reflection of the "talent" on CNN. — Chad Davis (@ChadDav82692682) April 21, 2022

The lack of awareness is mindboggling. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) April 21, 2022

They’re just trying to keep on the sunny side of the street.

"In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings." — Elahe Izadi | الهه (@ElaheIzadi) April 21, 2022

We’re not sure what was so complex here. Pretty much everyone other than CNN predicted CNN+’s demise, in large part because the regular CNN experience sucks and has no value whatsoever.

But all that matters now is that the good people who poured their hearts into CNN+ did not do so in vain, and they will be rewarded for their efforts:

Says all CNN+ employees will get 90 days of pay/benefits as they "explore opportunities" at the company. Then anyone leaving after that will get a minimum of six-month severance "depending on length of service at CNN." — Elahe Izadi | الهه (@ElaheIzadi) April 21, 2022

Keep those chins up and take some comfort in knowing that CNN did the absolute best they could.

"I feel so badly for them," a CNN insider told Mediaite, adding that CNN+ "had tons of potential" but "there were certainly some questionable programming decisions." https://t.co/XCMh6u571k — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 21, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video