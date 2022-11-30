We’ve seen some hardcore gluttons for punishment in our time. But dammit if Rick Wilson isn’t out there trying to claw his way to the top of the heap.

Did you catch this recent gem? If not, do yourselves a favor and set aside seven minutes of your time. And if you have already seen it … do yourselves a favor and watch it again:

Poor guy can’t catch a break. Which is perfect, because he doesn’t deserve one.

He knows it, too. That’s why he’s apparently decided that he’s gonna Thelma-and-Louise his grift right over the edge of the cliff and go out in a flaming blaze of glory.

Check this out:

By “it,” Rick means, of course, “my bank account.”

Resolute Square has got big plans. Huge ones. You have no idea.

You’d have to have a heart of stone not to be laughing hysterically at this. But if you are laughing at it, rest assured that Rick will find a way to capitalize on that as well:

“Right-wing MAGA freakout.” Bless him.

Don’t worry. We will.

Pffft. What movie?

Oh, right. That movie.

The Lincoln Project has the stench of corruption. And of harboring sexual predators, of course. Time for a rebrand!

We can’t wait to see where this one goes.

Grifting is his job.

And he’s pretty damn serious about it.

Moneymoneymoneymoneymoney!

“Defending democracy” … and remaining super shady and creepy while doing so.

Nailed it.

