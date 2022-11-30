We’ve seen some hardcore gluttons for punishment in our time. But dammit if Rick Wilson isn’t out there trying to claw his way to the top of the heap.

Did you catch this recent gem? If not, do yourselves a favor and set aside seven minutes of your time. And if you have already seen it … do yourselves a favor and watch it again:

Gets entire career ripped apart in under 7 minutes flat by cartoons on national tv and he still walks around attempting to show his ass. Just incredible stuff. https://t.co/C1AiqiiBHl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2022

Poor guy can’t catch a break. Which is perfect, because he doesn’t deserve one.

He knows it, too. That’s why he’s apparently decided that he’s gonna Thelma-and-Louise his grift right over the edge of the cliff and go out in a flaming blaze of glory.

Check this out:

We're building a media enterprise solely dedicated to defending democracy and attacking those who would like to see it die. And starting for just $5 a month, you can help it grow. https://t.co/ZlZzQ7fhPE — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 30, 2022

By “it,” Rick means, of course, “my bank account.”

Resolute Square has got big plans. Huge ones. You have no idea.

You’d have to have a heart of stone not to be laughing hysterically at this. But if you are laughing at it, rest assured that Rick will find a way to capitalize on that as well:

The right wing MAGA freakout over the formation of @ResoluteSquare is right on schedule. RS the home of a my new podcast and column, and great new talent writing and podcasting in the fight against the Fox/MAGA sewage factory. Have a look: https://t.co/Xsakc8UZon — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 30, 2022

“Right-wing MAGA freakout.” Bless him.

He’s calling this a “freakout”. I don’t think anyone is upset, we’re just laughing at him. Go laugh some more: https://t.co/8Z7cdLKJam — Tidal Politics (@TidalPolitics) November 30, 2022

Don’t worry. We will.

Please give us $5 so we can raise $66k for a movie that we will never make https://t.co/RvS0WO5LZn — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 30, 2022

Pffft. What movie?

Oh, right. That movie.

Sure looks like an LP rebranding pic.twitter.com/eQsQiLvUnT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2022

The Lincoln Project has the stench of corruption. And of harboring sexual predators, of course. Time for a rebrand!

New grift just dropped. https://t.co/DIluFYXd8V — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 30, 2022

We can’t wait to see where this one goes.

Get a real job — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) November 30, 2022

Grifting is his job.

And he’s pretty damn serious about it.

Moneymoneymoneymoneymoney!

And this is why they need Trump. If you're running against Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence, you can't claim to be "defending democracy" to raise $5. https://t.co/cPNuYUoEgq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 30, 2022

“Defending democracy” … and remaining super shady and creepy while doing so.

this is the twitter equivalent of the creepy man with candy in his hand trying to get kids in the white van https://t.co/5yNctQl6GC — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 30, 2022

Nailed it.

Act now and they will throw in a free Confederate Cooler with Rick's face emblazoned on it* *shipping and handling separate https://t.co/MIjoTujGka — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 30, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!