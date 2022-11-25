Earlier today, Twitter tongues got to wagging following reports that former President Donald Trump recently sat down and enjoyed a wonderful dinner with Kanye West (or Ye, if ya nasty) and Nick Fuentes, notorious white supremacist antisemitic groyper edgelord troll.

More from Axios:

Former President Trump dined and conversed with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Trump’s direct engagement with a man labeled a “white supremacist” by the Justice Department, one week after declaring his 2024 candidacy, is likely to draw renewed outrage over the former president’s embrace of extremists.

  • Fuentes, who frequently promotes racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, had been spotted with Ye at Mar-a-Lago, but reports erroneously suggested he did not have dinner with the former president.

  • The Trump campaign and Fuentes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Honestly, it doesn’t really matter if Fuentes responded to any requests for comment. He’s a garbage person who says garbage things and he’s better off being relegated to the flaming garbage heap of flaming garbage where he belongs. But Donald Trump is another story. There’s absolutely no question that the owes everyone an explanation. Why on earth would he be dining with someone like Nick Fuentes?

Well, apparently Trump finally got around to offering up a comment on the situation. And if you suspect that comment did him absolutely zero favors whatsoever, well, you’re absolutely correct:

OK. So. Let’s think about this for a minute. Even leaving Fuentes out of the equation, Donald Trump willingly and gladly welcomed Kanye West to Mar-a-Lago for a “dinner meeting.” Kanye West’s antisemitism has been out there for all to see since before this past Tuesday, and yet, Trump still agreed to dine with him. His defense is basically that “I only agreed to meet with one raging antisemite, not two.”

We’ve seen some terrible defenses for bad decisions, but, man, if this one doesn’t take the cake … it’s gotta come really, really close.

Or at least it could happen to anyone who literally doesn’t care about anything except his own ego.

Well, if you’re a raging antisemite, you’re probably OK with it. But if you’re the kind of person who takes issue with antisemitism and bigotry in general, you have serious problems with it.

And if you’re a logical type of person, you also have some bones to pick:

It literally makes no sense. Donald Trump is suggesting that just anyone can show up at his place and have dinner with him and we shouldn’t find that strange or anything.

It definitely sounds like a lie. But what if it’s not a lie? What if Trump genuinely believes that he had no idea whatsoever that one of his dinner guests was an antisemitic white supremacist?

This is bad, guys. This is really bad.

This is “Even Breitbart is condemning this” bad.

Why not both? Donald Trump does not, in fact, have a magnificent brain, and he does not, in fact, hire the best people.

Whether or not Donald Trump is lying or telling what he believes to be the truth at this point is effectively irrelevant. Because the fact remains that he’s hanging out with vile and nasty antisemites.

In case it wasn’t already clear enough that he absolutely cannot be anywhere near the White House ever again, this should confirm it once and for all.

