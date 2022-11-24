The White House press briefing on Tuesday — the one where Karine Jean-Pierre lost her temper at the Daily Caller’s Diana Glebova for trying to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci about the origins of COVID and then proceeded to lose her temper at other journalists who had Glebova’s back — also featured White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

And during his turn at the podium, Dr. Jha attempted to make a compelling case encouraging more people to get their COVID vaccines and boosters:

Dr. Jha: "We can prevent every covid death in America" if everyone gets their updated booster. pic.twitter.com/5yRP2w8y4L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2022

Transcript:

“Because here’s what we know: If folks get their updated vaccines and they get treated if they have a breakthrough infection, we can prevent essentially every COVID death in America. That is a remarkable fact two and a half years after we found this virus first in our country. But it’s gonna take all of us to make that happen, so please, don’t wait. Get your COVID shot, get your flu shot. That’s why God gave you two arms. Get one in each arm if you want.”

Well, we’ll certainly concede that the fact that staying up-to-date on your COVID vaccinations and seeking early treatment if you get COVID can prevent essentially every COVID death in America is remarkable. It’s so remarkable, in fact, that we have a difficult time believing it. It’s actually unbelievable.

Seriously, how on earth can Dr. Jha make a claim like that? What evidence does he have on which to base such a claim? Because at the moment, the evidence that’s actually out there suggests that Dr. Jha is wrong, if not outright deliberately lying:

NEW – Vaccinated people now make up a "majority of covid deaths." It is "no longer" a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."https://t.co/MigZnsWk6r — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 23, 2022

More from the Washington Post:

Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, according to Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, according to an analysis conducted for The Health 202 by, vice president at the

It’s a continuation of a troubling trend that has emerged over the past year. As vaccination rates have increased and new variants appeared, the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been steadily rising. In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 percent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was Fenit Nirappil and Dan Keating. . As vaccination rates have increased and new variants appeared, the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been steadily rising. In September 2021, vaccinated people made up justof coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 percent , per our colleaguesand

“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Cox told The Health 202.

More than half of the people who died from COVID in the month of August were vaccinated or boosted. That is not an insignificant statistic, and it should and does raise serious questions about the COVID vaccine protocol and the efficacy of COVID vaccines and boosters, as well as the honesty of the Biden administration. Before it was just two shots to prevent COVID. Then it was two shots and a booster, just to make sure, and also you can still contract and spread COVID. Then it was two shots and two boosters. Then Joe Biden got three boosters (and still contracted COVID several times). At this point, there’s no end in sight. And yes, flu shots are annual, but flu shots have been around for a lot longer and the CDC seems to have a pretty firm grasp on how they work and what the protocol should be. When it comes to the COVID vaccine, however, they have a troubling pattern of inconsistency and contradiction. Maybe they’re content to wing it, but a lot of Americans are not. And it’s not unreasonable to be skeptical when you find out that the majority of COVID deaths now are among the vaccinated. Especially when Joe Biden will go out there and insist that COVID is an illness of the unvaccinated.

WH covid response coordinator yesterday: “We can prevent every covid death in America if everyone gets vaxed and boosted.” WaPo today: “58% of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted.” pic.twitter.com/UVvOUzd9qu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 23, 2022

Look, we’re not advocating for anti-vaxxism, because as a general rule anti-vaxxism is irresponsible from both a personal and a public health standpoint. Please make sure your kids get their MMR and polio shots, guys.

But when the data show what they appear to be showing, it’s OK to be cautious, and it’s understandable to demand transparency.

It’s also perfectly valid to ask why the White House’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator told us just this week that getting vaccinated and boosted “can prevent essentially every COVID death in America” when the data clearly don’t support that.

Who is vetting the members of the White House’s Coronavirus Response Team? And why are they so terrible at it?

***

