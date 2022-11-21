Late Saturday night, a gunman walked into Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub “Club Q” and opened fire, killing five and injuring many others. Naturally, what ensued was a mad rush to assign blame for the shooting. Critics of the sexualization of minors were the natural choice, of course. Never mind that the suspect had a — shall we say? — problematic criminal history and maybe shouldn’t’ve just been out walking around.

Co Springs shooter last year. Was out just walking around free after this I guess. https://t.co/jS46Pm2cBk pic.twitter.com/kzj5RAEagg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2022

Anyway, as we told you, Lincoln Project alumnus Keith Edwards wasted little time blaming Tucker Carlson and Libs of Tik Tok for the shooting. It’s easy to blame them when you care more about scoring fleeting political points than you do about the fact that innocent people are injured or dead.

That’s why NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny went a similar route, not-so-subtly suggesting that Libs of Tik Tok has fed into the hatred that motivated the shooter and shaming Libs of Tik Tok for continuing to shine a spotlight on groomers and facilitators of the sexualization of kids:

Hateful and violent online rhetoric targeting LGBTQ people has been ratcheting up for months. Now, just hours after a deadly mass shooting at #ClubQ, the worst of these hate accounts, LibsofTikTok is targeting another drag event in Colorado.

https://t.co/K7vDqVvHvK pic.twitter.com/ak0aQwxKFy — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) November 20, 2022

Libs of Tik Tok is drawing attention to an objectively inappropriate event geared toward kids; they’re not advocating for violence of any kind.

Twitter account *notices* things happening Journalist – "this is targeting" https://t.co/EuPsY9SRsd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 21, 2022

The game here is: "If you let people know that woke LGBT activists are teaching kids to be Drag Queens you are a terrorist." The idea is to make it impossible to criticize anything the left does by claiming that any criticism of anything the left does will cause terrorism. https://t.co/pVoiPsUzIo — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) November 21, 2022

Brandy Zadrozny is a shameless hack, and she knows she’s a shameless hack. That’s why she thinks she can get away with accusing Libs of Tik Tok of “targeting” drag events. Never mind that Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok, has herself been targeted for violence. Brandy’s gotta make sure that Libs of Tik Tok remains in the woke Left’s crosshairs. Because in her mind, that’s all that matters.

This is borderline actionable defamation. https://t.co/TF5zlEBuvJ — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 21, 2022

Oh yeah. There’s that, too.

Bang-up Real Journalism™ from Brandy Zadrozny.

Hi Brandy, Simply reposting what the event organizers post is not targeting, it's sharing. You have no idea what motivated the murders in Colorado Springs, but you clearly don't care. What I know is the killer should have been in prison https://t.co/sbbCMRsk0H — ΞMΞRALD CITY ΞXILE – CEO of HydroFlask – Self I.D. (@toddeherman) November 20, 2022

Reporting is not targeting. — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 20, 2022

targeting or reporting? Since you work for NBC i understand why you wouldn't know the difference. — Brandon (@BS_355) November 21, 2022

Good point.

