Late Saturday night, a gunman walked into Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub “Club Q” and opened fire, killing five and injuring many others. Naturally, what ensued was a mad rush to assign blame for the shooting. Critics of the sexualization of minors were the natural choice, of course. Never mind that the suspect had a — shall we say? — problematic criminal history and maybe shouldn’t’ve just been out walking around.

Anyway, as we told you, Lincoln Project alumnus Keith Edwards wasted little time blaming Tucker Carlson and Libs of Tik Tok for the shooting. It’s easy to blame them when you care more about scoring fleeting political points than you do about the fact that innocent people are injured or dead.

That’s why NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny went a similar route, not-so-subtly suggesting that Libs of Tik Tok has fed into the hatred that motivated the shooter and shaming Libs of Tik Tok for continuing to shine a spotlight on groomers and facilitators of the sexualization of kids:

Libs of Tik Tok is drawing attention to an objectively inappropriate event geared toward kids; they’re not advocating for violence of any kind.

Brandy Zadrozny is a shameless hack, and she knows she’s a shameless hack. That’s why she thinks she can get away with accusing Libs of Tik Tok of “targeting” drag events. Never mind that Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok, has herself been targeted for violence. Brandy’s gotta make sure that Libs of Tik Tok remains in the woke Left’s crosshairs. Because in her mind, that’s all that matters.

Oh yeah. There’s that, too.

Bang-up Real Journalism™ from Brandy Zadrozny.

Good point.

