Ayman Mohyedin is a weekend host on MSNBC, because apparently he doesn’t quite have what it takes to get a weekend gig. But it looks like he may be stepping up his game quite a bit and auditioning for a cushy weekday slot.

Check out his recent monologue (i.e. ignorant rant) concerning criticism of this year’s World Cup host, the beautiful country of Qatar. It’s a doozy:

Now if that’s not MSNBC primetime-worthy, we don’t know what is.

“Yeah, Qatar has slave labor and citizens trying desperately to flee systematic oppression, but the U.S. Supreme Court decided that abortion legislation shouldn’t be the federal government’s responsibility, and a lot of parents don’t even want their kindergarteners to learn about the spectrum of sexuality or be asked about what gender they are today.”

Trending

“Nuance and context matter here,” says Ayman. If he actually believed that, he never would have gone on that stupid little tirade in the first place.

Get some help, Ayman. You need it. Badly. Maybe MSNBC can get some kind of group therapy rate.

Pushback? Please. MSNBC loves this kind of stuff. Laps it up, vomits it back out, and then laps it up again. Wash, rinse, repeat.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

***

NBC News’ Ayman Mohyeldin: Chris Kyle went on ‘killing sprees’ in Iraq

One zillion Pinocchios’: Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar flat-out lies (and MSNBC anchor doesn’t call her out)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAyman Mohyeldinbook bansgayhuman-rightsLGBTQpro-abortionQatarReproductive rightssoccerSupreme CourtWorld Cup