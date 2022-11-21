Ayman Mohyedin is a weekend host on MSNBC, because apparently he doesn’t quite have what it takes to get a weekend gig. But it looks like he may be stepping up his game quite a bit and auditioning for a cushy weekday slot.

Check out his recent monologue (i.e. ignorant rant) concerning criticism of this year’s World Cup host, the beautiful country of Qatar. It’s a doozy:

MSNBC's @AymanM: Will "any of these American pundits grandstanding about human rights [in Qatar] call for the US to be stripped of hosting the 2026 World Cup for the way elected leaders … have rolled back reproductive rights or are trying to ban the word gay in public schools?" pic.twitter.com/9pkC3zIeTq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2022

Now if that’s not MSNBC primetime-worthy, we don’t know what is.

This reminds me of fellow travellers used to do during the Cold War — create a false moral equivalence to defend tyranny. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 21, 2022

“Yeah, Qatar has slave labor and citizens trying desperately to flee systematic oppression, but the U.S. Supreme Court decided that abortion legislation shouldn’t be the federal government’s responsibility, and a lot of parents don’t even want their kindergarteners to learn about the spectrum of sexuality or be asked about what gender they are today.”

On one hand Qatar is a slave state in the middle of the desert with no history of being good at "football." On the other, abortion and straw men https://t.co/YbhofoQmLS — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 21, 2022

“Nuance and context matter here,” says Ayman. If he actually believed that, he never would have gone on that stupid little tirade in the first place.

Qatar has freaking slave labor in 2022. Thousands of people have died. Are you out of your mind @AymanM? Your personal insecurity that requires you to reinforce that all *societies* are equally good is whitewashing major human rights offensives. https://t.co/tflfMsMxUA — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 21, 2022

These commentators are so mentally fragile that they cannot distinguish the equal value of all human beings from the notion that all societies are governed equally. There is simply no denying that the West is, indeed, a moral authority on human rights compared to Qatar. — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 21, 2022

That does not mean the West doesn't have its shortcomings OR the value of a Westerner is greater than that of a Qatari. But it does mean our societies are ordered differently – ours with fundamental human rights protections Qatar doesn't afford citizens, migrants or visitors. — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 21, 2022

Everyone: Qatar uses slave labor, exploits migrants and killed thousands. They subjugate women and treat LGBTQ+ people as subhuman. They bribed their way into WC spot and fallen short of commitments. MSNBC commentators: Abortion and teaching kindergarteners about sex!1!1! — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 21, 2022

If you sit here with a straight face and, in your deep insecurity that necessitates total acquiescence in order to showcase tolerance, insist that human slavery (in 2022!) that has resulted in the deaths of THOUSANDS of disadvantaged people is the same as abortion at 24 weeks… pic.twitter.com/BLtbOpRUlg — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) November 21, 2022

Get some help, Ayman. You need it. Badly. Maybe MSNBC can get some kind of group therapy rate.

You are a hack @AymanM. And shame on @MSNBC for letting this comment stand without any pushback. https://t.co/NUv0vFuwQy — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 21, 2022

Pushback? Please. MSNBC loves this kind of stuff. Laps it up, vomits it back out, and then laps it up again. Wash, rinse, repeat.

This is the kinda stuff you have to say to get on MSNBC I guess — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 21, 2022

