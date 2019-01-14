Given new Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s cozy friendship with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it shouldn’t come as much of a shock to learn that Omar is also a pathological liar.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: "I was not vague" during the campaign about BDS support. Says she opposed Rubio's anti-BDS amendment because "it's unconstitutional." pic.twitter.com/7QZdLbihXq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2019

Omar’s rewriting of history might’ve been good enough for MSNBC’s viewers, but anyone who’s been watching and listening to Omar knows that she’s lying through her teeth.

She's lying. — Joe Six Pack (@JShep33) January 14, 2019

BS — Jackie Warren 💋🙏 (@warrenkylady) January 14, 2019

Omar knew exactly where she stood on BDS during the primaries — and she made the conscious decision to mask it:

But why should Omar care about being caught in a lie? She knows that when all is said and done, it won’t make a damn bit of difference to the media.

But look, when no one asks Democrats follow up questions about anything, this is what you get. pic.twitter.com/rrzynYlDSR — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 14, 2019

Every. Time.

