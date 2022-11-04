Oh, hey, here’s an assessment of our current political environment that you’ve definitely never heard from anyone ever before, especially a sitting Democratic U.S. Congressman:

House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn: "This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany in the 1930s [if Republicans win]." pic.twitter.com/lbkdPXVCMQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2022

Transcript:

“It’s what happens in a country that follows what happened in Germany in the early ’30s. And I’m, I, I said this in 2018 and caught a lot of hell from a lot of people for having said it, but it was true then, and it’s true now: This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany, when it was the greatest democracy going, elected a chancellor who then co-opted the media, that this past president, uh, called the enemy of the people. That is a bunch of crap, ad we know it. And that’s what’s happening in this country.”

Clyburn makes some excellent points. Or at least they sound excellent if you’re using hard drugs to avoid living in reality.

the muh democracy-is-dead-if-we-have-unified-government political party is already making nazi germany comparisons after we have had successful early voting in a lot of states.https://t.co/jSHp8j50Dm — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) November 4, 2022

This rhetoric is fine, and in no way would it ever radicalize anyone. https://t.co/tzWo8UVr2e — Janice (@jannyfayray) November 4, 2022

If James Clyburn is known for one thing, it’s his fine rhetoric.

Some things never change.

This is just gross. He should be ashamed and apologize immediately — Aaron (@aaronarch77) November 4, 2022

Yeah, he won’t be ashamed or apologize. That won’t change, either.

This is disgraceful rhetoric from one of the leaders in the House. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 4, 2022

Exactly right. Irresponsible — Papa Zoom (@papa_zoom) November 4, 2022

How can they get away with this dangerous kind of rhetoric?!? — DebMoley (@DeborahMoleswo1) November 4, 2022

