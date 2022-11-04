Oh, hey, here’s an assessment of our current political environment that you’ve definitely never heard from anyone ever before, especially a sitting Democratic U.S. Congressman:

Transcript:

“It’s what happens in a country that follows what happened in Germany in the early ’30s. And I’m, I, I said this in 2018 and caught a lot of hell from a lot of people for having said it, but it was true then, and it’s true now: This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany, when it was the greatest democracy going, elected a chancellor who then co-opted the media, that this past president, uh, called the enemy of the people. That is a bunch of crap, ad we know it. And that’s what’s happening in this country.”

Clyburn makes some excellent points. Or at least they sound excellent if you’re using hard drugs to avoid living in reality.

If James Clyburn is known for one thing, it’s his fine rhetoric.

Some things never change.

Yeah, he won’t be ashamed or apologize. That won’t change, either.

