Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn casually dropped a bomb on CNN this morning and compared President Donald Trump to Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini:

. @WhipClyburn : “I feel very strongly” that Trump is like “Mussolini, Putin, Hitler” pic.twitter.com/yOol3oNx3y

Just to clarify, Trump is Mussolini to Vlad Putin’s Hitler in this comparison:

Technically I think he says "He [Trump] is Mussolini, Putin is Hitler." Totally different. 😬 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 2, 2020

And “zero pushback from” CNN:

Zero pushback from CNNDNC. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 2, 2020

More from the video:

“Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Sunday he believes Trump is ‘trying to put a cloud over the election’ because he doesn’t plan to leave office if he loses.” https://t.co/DFvpxQ3YWF — Resistbot (@resistbot) August 2, 2020

Rep. James Clyburn: Trump plans to install himself in office in emergency way https://t.co/pCk9WEM560 — Jonathan Wackrow (@JDWackrow) August 2, 2020

.@WhipClyburn views Trump:"“I feel very strongly that this man has taken on strongarm tactics. And I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini, Putin is Hitler. … I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections." @CNNSotu — PETER MAER (@petermaer) August 2, 2020

Of course, if the president was actually anything like Mussolini, this interview would never have happened in the first place:

If Trump was like Hitler, dissent wouldn't be tolerated. The fact that Clyburn can openly say this w/o fear of arrest proves Trump isn't Hitler. Ppl who say this crap water down the absolute evil of Hitler. — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) August 2, 2020

“Abhorrent rhetoric,” indeed:

If Trump were Hitler, Mussolini or Putin James Clyburn would be sitting in a gulag somewhere. This is just abhorrent rhetoric from a sitting congressional member! And they criticize Trump for not being Presidential! — J. Larson (@jujubean6264) August 2, 2020

Who wants to remind him?

Mussolini and Hitler were left wing radicals who’s parties were born off a dieased branch on the tree of socialism. All parties that believe in the state or government over individual liberties are left wing. Right wing parties believe in very limited government. — Jason Wilcox (@gjwmsu) August 2, 2020

And this is rich considering one of Joe Biden’s top reported choices as a running mate had to walk back her praise of Fidel Castro:

Here’s Karen Bass (Biden’s VP shortlist) eulogizing murderous communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro when he died in 2016: “I wish to express my condolences to the Cuban ppl & the family of Fidel Castro. The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba.” pic.twitter.com/PKq2b17IEz — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 2, 2020

Voters, beware. These ARE the people who will be controlling a President Biden:

Joe Biden is very close friends with Rep. James Clyburn despite his support for racist anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. Crazy Clyburn says President Trump is just like Mussolini and Hitler. He’s the kind of unhinged, racist radical who will be controlling Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/DmFmqhguts — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 2, 2020

Do voters really want that?

***